Shooting of 2 members of prominent legal family fuels speculation and a reopened probe

By Debra Cassens Weiss
ABA Journal
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePolice have not identified a suspect or a motive in the June 7 shooting death of a lawyer’s wife and son in a case that has gripped South Carolina’s rural low country. The lawyer, Alex Murdaugh, found the bodies earlier this month in Islandton, South Carolina, fueling speculation “about whether the family’s long and tangled history in the region could have a connection to the crime,” the New York Times reports.

