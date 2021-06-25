Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

ESPN NBA mock draft projects MSU's Aaron Henry as second-round pick

By Stephen Brooks
247Sports
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShortly after the NBA Draft lottery finished, ESPN.com released a new, two-round mock draft that has Michigan State’s Aaron Henry reuniting with an old foe. ESPN draft analyst Jonathan Givony projects Henry to slide to the second round, down to the No. 43 pick and join the New Orleans Pelicans. The face of the Pelicans, of course, is former Duke star Zion Williamson, who saw his lone college season end at the hands of Henry’s Spartans in the Elite Eight.

247sports.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Henry
Person
Zion Williamson
Person
Jesus Christ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Draft#Msu#Espn#Msu#Espn Com#Michigan State#The New Orleans Pelicans#Spartans#Cbs Sports#Spartan Nation#Izzone#Nba Draft
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NBA
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
NBApeachtreehoops.com

2021 NBA Draft scouting report: Aaron Henry

Last year, Aaron Henry was left with a decision to declare for the NBA Draft, or stay another season at Michigan State to bet on himself in hopes of rising his projection. He chose the latter, and it seems like he made the right choice as well. Henry’s sophomore season...
NBAWashington Times

Charles Barkley to leave ‘Inside the NBA,’ blames cancel culture: ‘We can’t even have fun any more’

Basketball legend Charles Barkley will be leaving his decades-long hosting gig on TNT’s “Inside the NBA” program — and he blames cancel culture. In an appearance on Washington sports-radio station WJFK, 106.7 The Fan, Mr. Barkley slammed as “jackasses” the social-justice warriors who launch online attacks, and even criticized his bosses and co-hosts on TNT.
NBAThe Dream Shake

This trade between the Cavs and Rockets makes too much sense to happen

With the NBA Draft just over three weeks away, the Rockets are fielding offers to possibly move up or down from the second overall pick. If the Pistons opt to roll with Cade Cunningham at 1, the Rockets face a decision at 2 between Evan Mobley and Jalen Green. But what if they let the team picking at 3, the Cleveland Cavaliers, make that choice for them?
NBAhoopsrumors.com

Central Notes: Mobley, Rose, Bulls’ Draft, McDermott, McConnell, Carlisle

Drafting Evan Mobley with the No. 3 pick wouldn’t necessarily mean the Cavaliers would let restricted free agent Jarrett Allen walk, Chris Fedor of the Cleveland Plain Dealer writes. The USC big man is widely considered one of the top four prospects in the draft, and sources tell Fedor the Cavs believe he could thrive at the four or the five, so he should be able to share the frontcourt with a center like Allen. Mobley could also slide over to the middle in some lineups, and his versatility would provide head coach J.B. Bickerstaff with more flexibility.
Chapel Hill, NCPosted by
FanSided

UNC Basketball: 4-star recruit spurns Tar Heels, picks ACC rival

Justin Taylor will begin his college basketball career in the ACC, but the 4-star recruit will not be making his way to Chapel Hill. After the UNC basketball program was listed among the finalists in Justin Taylor’s recruitment, there was still a solid chance that the 4-star recruit would commit to the Tar Heels. However, as Taylor’s decision day came closer, all signs pointed to the Charlottesville, Virginia native committing to a different ACC program.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

LaMarcus Aldridge’s 5-word response to possibly joining Chauncey Billups, Blazers

LaMarcus Aldridge may not able to return to the Portland Trail Blazers as a player, but he is more than open to coming back as a coach for the team. Aldridge’s final season ended abruptly, announcing his retirement with the Brooklyn Nets midway through the 2020-21 campaign due to a heart issue. However, he is not staying away from the game he loves and is even hoping to have a career in the NBA post-retirement.
NBANBC Sports

2021 NBA Mock Draft 8.0: Warriors, Kings' first-round picks

We are in the home stretch. The 2021 NBA Draft is just weeks away and the prospects have already gone through the combine and team visits are just around the corner. Prospects are moving up and down the board, including some changes in the top 5. This is an incredibly strong draft, especially at the top, but there is depth and talent deep into the second round.
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Trae Young’s girlfriend: Shelby Miller

There’s arguably no bigger killer in such a small frame in the NBA today than Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young. The former Oklahoma Sooners mini-dynamo is years deep into his pro career but he still looks as though he’s still required to show some identification when trying to purchase liquor. Young is like the basketball version of Napoleon out there, conquering big-market teams as he tries to expand Atlanta’s empire in the Eastern Conference. But it’s not just the confidence of Hawks fans that Trae Young has won over, he’s also captured the heart of the charming, Shelby Miller. And nope. We’re not talking about someone who throws four-seamers in the MLB. This Shelby Miller is the one true love of Trae Young and we’re about to find out more about her in this piece. Ladies and gentlemen, Trae Young’s girlfriend, Shelby Miller.
NBAYardbarker

NBA Rumors: Golden State Warriors Could Land No. 1 Overall Pick For No. 7, No. 14, And James Wiseman

The No. 1 pick in this year's draft is owned by the Detroit Pistons, and it is widely believed that they will utilize that selection to draft Cade Cunningham, though Evan Mobley and Jalen Green have both been mentioned as alternatives for the pick. While most teams don't consider trading the No. 1 pick in a really good draft class, it is good for a team to look at all the options before deciding what to do with the pick.
College Sports247Sports

LOOK: Dick Vitale reacts to UNC landing Dawson Garcia

The North Carolina Tar Heels landed one of the biggest transfer portal wins of the college basketball offseason Thursday with former Marquette forward Dawson Garcia. UNC’s addition of the 6-foot-11 big man drew significant praise from those in the media as first-year coach Hubert Davis looks to successfully follow in the footsteps of the retired Roy Williams.
NBANBA Analysis Network

This Hornets-Jazz trade is focused on Rudy Gobert to Charlotte

It was another disappointing ending to the season for the Utah Jazz once again. They have arrived as one of the top teams in the NBA but have been unable to advance to the Western Conference Finals. This could be a chance for the franchise to make some big moves in the offseason in hopes of retooling the roster moving forward.
NBA247Sports

Taking an updated look at the 2021 NBA mock draft

Most of the "will he stay or will he go" decisions have come and gone, and the NBA Draft's lottery has largely hammered in the picking order for the 2021 draft. This appears to be a strong draft, particularly at the top, where teams picking in the high lottery appear to have a much better chance of landing a star player than they did in last year's relatively weak crop.

Comments / 0

Community Policy