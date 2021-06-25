ESPN NBA mock draft projects MSU's Aaron Henry as second-round pick
Shortly after the NBA Draft lottery finished, ESPN.com released a new, two-round mock draft that has Michigan State’s Aaron Henry reuniting with an old foe. ESPN draft analyst Jonathan Givony projects Henry to slide to the second round, down to the No. 43 pick and join the New Orleans Pelicans. The face of the Pelicans, of course, is former Duke star Zion Williamson, who saw his lone college season end at the hands of Henry’s Spartans in the Elite Eight.247sports.com