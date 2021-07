Michigan has had a decent 2022 recruiting success so far. They are ranked #11 on 24/7 Team rankings with the headliner in the class being 5 star CB Will Johnson. Will and his father Deon (former Wolverine) believe July is going to be a big commitment month for the Wolverines. The coaches have hosted a number of prospects in June and are hoping to get the July commitments from some of the best players in the country. Let's hope they are correct!