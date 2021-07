Today’s Penn State football headlines feature big plans for the Lions’ 2022 recruiting class and a long list of Penn State players who got All-Big Ten recognition. Seven members of Penn State’s 2022 class were on campus over the weekend, which represented the first time some of those players met in person. The group is in good standing with 12 commits on board and a feeling of solidarity, which they’re using to try and add to the class, writes Tyler Donohue for Lions247.