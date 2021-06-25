Cancel
Martin Trainer shoots 1-over 71 in round two of the Travelers Championship

PGA Tour
 15 days ago

In his second round at the Travelers Championship, Martin Trainer hit 8 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Trainer finished his day tied for 140th at 5 over; Jason Day is in 1st at 9 under; Bubba Watson and Kramer Hickok are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Justin Rose, Troy Merritt, Kevin Kisner, Russell Henley, Seamus Power, Brice Garnett, and K.H. Lee are tied for 4th at 7 under.

RELATED PEOPLE
Bubba Watson
#Travelers Championship#The Travelers
