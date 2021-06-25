Paul Casey shoots 3-under 67 in round two of the Travelers Championship
In the second round of the 2021 Travelers Championship, Paul Casey chips to 6 feet and makes birdie on the par-5 6th hole. Paul Casey hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Travelers Championship, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Casey finished his day tied for 58th at 2 under; Jason Day is in 1st at 9 under; Bubba Watson and Kramer Hickok are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Justin Rose, Troy Merritt, Kevin Kisner, Russell Henley, Seamus Power, Brice Garnett, and K.H. Lee are tied for 4th at 7 under.www.pgatour.com