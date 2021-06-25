Paul Casey shoots 3-under 67 in round two of the Travelers Championship

The Golf Champion Trophy, better known as the Claret Jug, will be on the line for the first time since 2019 beginning Thursday, July 15 at the 2021 Open Championship. Made of silver, standing 20 3/4 inches tall and weighing roughly 5 1/2 pounds, Claret Jug is annually engraved with the winner's name shortly before being presented to the champion golfer of the year. Shane Lowry captured the jug in 2019 and has been holding it ever since after the 2020 tournament was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.