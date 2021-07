Following a 4-6 road trip and yesterday’s off day, the Orioles open a six-game homestand with the first of three against the Blue Jays. Toronto will send Steven Matz to the mound this evening, and 14 starts into his first season with the Jays, the left-hander has a 4.60 ERA and 1.37 WHIP. Matz spent the second half of June on the Covid-19 injured list and looked rusty in his first game back when he allowed four runs in 2.2 innings.