Brooks Koepka shoots 3-under 67 in round two of the Travelers Championship

In the opening round of the 2021 John Deere Classic, Cameron Davis lands his 194-yard approach 9 feet from the cup at the par-5 2nd hole. He would make the putt for eagle. Cam Davis hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the John Deere Classic, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Davis finished his day tied for 12th at 4 under; Chesson Hadley and Sebastián Muñoz are tied for 1st at 8 under; Camilo Villegas, Hank Lebioda, and Chez Reavie are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Ryan Moore is in 6th at 6 under.