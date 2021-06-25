SightPro Magnetic Privacy Screen Protector review: The all-in-one solution for any Mac screen
After my previous MacBook got permanent screen damage from everyday wear and tear, I knew I needed to protect the screen on my new MacBook Air with M1. I did some research but couldn't decide which kind of screen protector I wanted. Glossy or matte? Privacy screen or not? Blue light blocking? I was lost in a mire of indecision until I came across the SightPro Magnetic Privacy Screen Protector. Here we have an all-in-one removable magnetic screen protector that is double-sided and provides privacy at the same time.www.imore.com