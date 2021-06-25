Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

SightPro Magnetic Privacy Screen Protector review: The all-in-one solution for any Mac screen

By Jaclyn Kilani
imore.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter my previous MacBook got permanent screen damage from everyday wear and tear, I knew I needed to protect the screen on my new MacBook Air with M1. I did some research but couldn't decide which kind of screen protector I wanted. Glossy or matte? Privacy screen or not? Blue light blocking? I was lost in a mire of indecision until I came across the SightPro Magnetic Privacy Screen Protector. Here we have an all-in-one removable magnetic screen protector that is double-sided and provides privacy at the same time.

www.imore.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Magnets#Laptop#Solution#The Protector#Macbook#Uv
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Apple
News Break
Technology
News Break
Electronics
News Break
Laptops
News Break
Amazon
News Break
Walmart
Related
Technologytecheblog.com

Don’t Pay $700, Prime Members Can Get a Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G Factory Unlocked Smartphone for $479 Shipped

The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G unlocked smartphone is still very relevant in 2021, and Prime Members (free 30-day trial) can get one for $479 shipped for 2-days only, originally $699.99. Featuring a 6.5-inch AMOLED panel (2400 x 1080 resolution) with 120Hz refresh rate, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor, 6GB of RAM, 128GB of internal storage and a large 4500mAh battery. Looking for more deals? Check out all of the Prime Day steals here. Product page. Read more for a hands-on video review and additional information.
ElectronicsAndroid Central

Best OnePlus Nord N200 5G screen protectors 2021

Best OnePlus Nord N200 5G screen protectors Android Central 2021. The best OnePlus Nord N200 5G screen protectors can save your new phone from a nasty fall and keep scratches away from its flawless 90Hz Full HD+ display. Paired along with one of the best OnePlus Nord N200 5G cases, a great screen protector will add an extra layer of security and keep this extremely affordable 5G phone looking new. So if you've gone ahead and purchased the latest OnePlus device, these are some of the best OnePlus Nord N200 5G screen protectors to choose from.
ElectronicsAndroid Central

Best Garmin Venu 2 and 2S screen protectors 2021

Best Garmin Venu 2 and 2S screen protectors Android Central 2021. If you recently got your hands on the new Garmin Venu 2, you know this smartwatch is both brains and beauty. This means you'll want to keep it safe from unwanted damage, so you'll need to find a screen protector that fits your watch. It's important to remember that this wearable comes in two sizes. The Venu 2 is 45mm, and the smaller Venu 2S is 40mm. We've rounded up some of the best Garmin Venu 2 and 2S screen protectors for you to pick from.
Cell PhonesPhone Arena

Xiaomi patents an all edge curved screen phone

Some trends in the tech world just don’t want to fade away, and one of those is the endless desire to curve screen edges. It all started with the Galaxy Note Edge in 2014, but it wasn’t until the Samsung Galaxy S6 Edge that the trend gained popularity. With time,...
Computersvmware.com

Re: All VMs Start with Black Screen

Recently moved all my VMs from Host Win7-64bit to Win8-64bit. When any of the various VMs are started from the Powered Off state, the player window will open and a big black screen will appear where the guest display should be shown. The guest OS does indeed boot, right up to the login screen although with no display visible. If I try to click on the close button in the upper right corner, I get a dialog box that says "The Virtual Machine is Busy". My only option is to end the vmplayer.exe task using task manager. Once I do that, the VM shows state as Powered On in the Library. If I Play it the 2nd time, the VM will resume operating correctly with the proper display at the immediate point where I expected it to be when I ended the vmplayer.exe task earlier.
ElectronicsPosted by
Forbes

Apple’s Curious Resistance To Creating A Touch Screen Mac

A few weeks back I took my first road trip since March 3, 2020. I traveled to New Orleans to speak at a college event and then to Littleton, Colorado for my nephew's wedding. Before this trip, I traveled between 50-100K miles a year for my job and was what one might call a seasoned traveler. Getting back on the road after a 15-month hiatus was a shock to my system and quickly reminded me of why I hate airports.
Computersiclarified.com

New M1 MacBook Air (512GB) On Sale for $150 Off! [Lowest Price Ever]

Apple's new M1 MacBook Air with 512GB of storage is on sale for $150 off today. That drops the price from $1249 to $1099, its lowest price ever. Apple's thinnest ,lightest notebook, completely transformed by the Apple M1 chip. CPU speeds up to 3.5x faster. GPU speeds up to 5x faster. Apple's most advanced Neural Engine for up to 9x faster machine learning. The longest battery life ever in a MacBook Air. And a silent, fanless design. This much power has never been this ready to go.
Softwareidownloadblog.com

How to make your Mac notifications stay longer or shorter on screen

While notifications and alerts on macOS can be useful, they can easily become distracting if they aren’t important. A notification that slides in and slides out while you’re working, can make you lose your focus. Apple did make some changes to Notifications in the latest macOS Big Sur update, but they can still be annoying at times. Some notifications will slide in and stay on the screen, and will only go away if you click on the close button.
Video Gamesdotesports.com

What is an OLED screen?

Nintendo announced plans today to release a new updated Nintendo Switch that is highlighted by an OLED screen. While most features of the new Switch model are similar or identical to previous versions of the Nintendo Switch, the new OLED screen begged a question to some: What even is an OLED screen?
ComputersCNET

Best laptop deals: Save $150 on an M1 MacBook, $699 on an HP Pavilion and more

Whether you're in search of a user-friendly laptop for back-to-school or a powerful computer for your work-from-home grind, now is a great time to find an affordable device that suits your needs. Apple's new M1-powered MacBook Air is at its lowest price yet on Amazon, and Newegg has slashed the price of a loaded HP Pavilion model by an eye-opening $699. And that's just to name two deals happening right now.
Electronicsimore.com

Fitbit Luxe vs. Fitbit Charge 4: Which should you buy?

The Fitbit Luxe is a beautifully designed health and fitness tracker that will appeal to the fashionista. The metal case gives it more of a jewelry look than most of the Fitbit lineup. The color display gives your health tracking a whole new look. Full-featured health and fitness tracker. Jewelry...

Comments / 0

Community Policy