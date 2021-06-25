Bottas looking to rescue his F1 season in Austria

SPIELBERG, Austria (AP) — Valtteri Bottas is trying to turn around his below-par season at the Styrian GP this weekend. The Finnish driver has failed to land a top-two finish in the first seven races of 2021. It makes for his worst start to a Formula One season since joining Mercedes in 2017. The situation is worrying Mercedes. The team is yet to make a choice for next season between Bottas and Williams driver George Russell for the second position next to Lewis Hamilton. The uncertainty for 2022 is “not a new situation" for Bottas. At least Bottas has the backing of Hamilton.