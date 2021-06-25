Habitat for Humanity struggles with high construction costs

Have you been reading up on the cost of construction materials through the roof? How could you miss it!. For example, two by fours, the bedrock of house construction, has gone from around $3 per 8’ board to $8 per board, about 200 to 300% increase. Steel and copper increases have been less, but not by much. On the anecdotal side, an architect friend told me that three of his shovel-ready jobs were canceled due to construction costs. The owners were anxious to get going, until they saw the house price, which was an unbelievable 300% increase. As a hedge, about half of the builders indicate they are adding “escalation clauses” to their sales price because of rising costs, according to the National Association of Home Builders.