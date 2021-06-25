Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Construction

Habitat for Humanity struggles with high construction costs

wcn247.com
 16 days ago

Habitat for Humanity affiliates would be the first to admit they’re struggling. Employees say the past year has felt like one punch after the other. They received the first hit when they had to limit volunteers over virus concerns, forcing them to forked out more money to hire contractors. The spike in construction costs, prominently lumber, in the past year has brought on additional expenses. Faced with challenges on all sides, Habitat affiliates are now trying to mitigate the costs. Some are increasing fundraising and using alternative construction materials, while others are passing on some costs to homebuyers.

www.wcn247.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Habitat For Humanity#Construction Materials#Volunteers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Economy
News Break
Society
News Break
Industry
News Break
Construction
Related
Hilo, HIWest Hawaii Today

Building code: Council balks at increased home construction cost

A cost-conscious County Council balked at new construction code requirements that builders say could add at least $10,000 to the cost of building a home. The council on Wednesday postponed action on Bill 44, the proposed building code, to give the council and administration a chance to work out cheaper alternatives in some sections of the code, such as the one that would require sheathing under rooftops on new construction.
AdvocacyKSNB Local4

Habitat for Humanity pancake feed for Mr. Habitat competition

Cooler temperatures continue into your Sunday. Winds to subside into your Sunday. A recurring recording of Local4 News at 6 p.m. Monday-Friday. GI law enforcement agencies push for more bilingual officers. Updated: Jul. 9, 2021 at 8:44 PM CDT. |. By Diamond Nunnally. A recurring recording of Local4 News at...
Bryan, TXBryan College Station Eagle

Bryan-College Station Habitat for Humanity works to overcome challenges

A recent spike in construction costs is the latest in a line of challenges Habitat for Humanity is working to overcome. Even so, leaders say things are looking up, but add that volunteers and donations are an important factor in continued success. At Bryan-College Station Habitat for Humanity, there have...
Faribault County, MNFaribault County Register

Habitat for Humanity setting foundations to build again

The world retreated into its shell during the COVID-19 pandemic, and nonprofit organizations such as Habitat for Humanity are struggling to drag it back out again to resume their do-gooding. Staci Thompson, executive director of the Martin-Faribault County Chapter of Habitat for Humanity, shares the past year has stripped the...
Marion County, FLocala-news.com

Habitat for Humanity, Marion County Community Services looking for homeowners in need

The Habitat for Humanity of Marion County is looking for homeowners in Marion County who are in need. The program is designed to assist homeowners with needed repairs or to address health, safety, and code issues in the home. The program does not cover cosmetic changes or repairs. Assistance is provided in the form of a zero-interest, deferred payment loan, forgivable after 15 to 20 years.
Rifle, COGlenwood Springs Post Independent

Habitat for Humanity plans to build affordable units in Rifle

A nonprofit organization is looking to build an 18-unit development in Rifle. Habitat for Humanity approached the Rifle City Council in June, requesting that the city approve fee waivers for several specific development fees, including water, wastewater and parkland fees, among others. Building plans for the site, a 2-acre lot...
Green Bay, WIWBAY Green Bay

Habitat for Humanity adapts to high materials demand and prices

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Construction and homebuilding costs skyrocketed due to the pandemic, causing challenges to local Habitat for Humanity organizations. “Last year we were in a setback and it really developed and it continued to spiral where we didn’t reach the amount of homes we wanted to build not only because of it, but also because of prices, they started to climb so fast,” said Cora Haltaufderheid, executive director for the Greater Green Bay Habitat for Humanity.
Westerly, RIWesterly Sun

Wakefield Baptist Church supports Habitat for Humanity project in Westerly

WESTERLY — South County Habitat for Humanity’s Faith Build Project will renovate a duplex in Westerly. Wakefield Baptist Church is supporting the project by committing to a matching gift of $20,000 for the Faith Build fundraising efforts. Every gift made towards the Faith Build fundraiser will be doubled, up to $20,000.
New Holstein, WIseehafernews.com

Habitat for Humanity Builds in New Holstein

Habitat for Humanity is building a house in New Holstein, and the lead corporate sponsor is Amerequip, a major employer in that city. The build is a project of the Greater Fox Cities Area Habitat for humanity, and Amerequip is providing all the volunteer labor for the build. Construction work...
Illinois StateJournal Gazette and Times Courier

Coles County Habitat for Humanity gets $5K grant from Ameren Illinois

CHARLESTON — Coles County Habitat for Humanity has received a $5,000 Ameren Illinois grant to help construct a home for its 41st partner family. The funds will go toward building a four-bedroom home in Charleston for the Daniels family, a family of eight. The building is set to be ready in September.
Constructionnerej.com

Construction costs spike, but hope is on the way - by Daniel Calano

Have you been reading up on the cost of construction materials through the roof? How could you miss it!. For example, two by fours, the bedrock of house construction, has gone from around $3 per 8’ board to $8 per board, about 200 to 300% increase. Steel and copper increases have been less, but not by much. On the anecdotal side, an architect friend told me that three of his shovel-ready jobs were canceled due to construction costs. The owners were anxious to get going, until they saw the house price, which was an unbelievable 300% increase. As a hedge, about half of the builders indicate they are adding “escalation clauses” to their sales price because of rising costs, according to the National Association of Home Builders.
North Platte, NENorth Platte Telegraph

North Platte Area Habitat for Humanity receives $15,000 grant

North Platte Area Habitat for Humanity is one of more than 220 Habitat organizations awarded a grant from Wells Fargo as part of its nationwide initiative to help low-to-moderate income families construct and improve homes across the country. North Platte Area Habitat for Humanity will receive $15,000 and use the...
Greeley, COLongmont Daily Times-Call

WeldWerks brews IPA to benefit Habitat for Humanity project

WeldWerks Brewing Co. will release the latest in its philanthropic IPA series Friday to benefit a local Habitat for Humanity project. At least $10,000 in proceeds from the 10K IPA: House That Beer Built will be donated to Greeley/Weld Habitat for Humanity’s House That Beer Built program for a home for Greeley’s Legawi family.

Comments / 0

Community Policy