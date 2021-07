Over 30 mutilated pelicans have been discovered along California beaches and a reward of over $5,000 has been offered for any information on who is responsible. The Animal Legal Defense Fund said in a recent press release that they are "offering an additional $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or people responsible for attacking and mutilating dozens of brown pelicans on the coast of Orange County, Calif. The reward now totals up to $5,500."