Not to play favorites, but airport outfit inspiration is at the top of our list when it comes to creating fashion content. I used to scroll through celebrity airport shots and add them to my style Pinterest board because they always met the balance of fashionable and comfortable, which is how I wish to dress 24/7. With the travel restrictions of the past year, there's obviously been a decrease in celebrity outfit shots. But as restrictions are eased and people begin to travel again, I decided to look through the accounts of WWW's favorite fashion girls to find outfits that would be perfect for my next flight. If there's anything all this time spent working from home has done, it's made us highly skilled at creating a comfy but cute 'fit.