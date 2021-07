J.T. Tuimoloau is the last but best prize in the recruiting class of 2021 and he's still not signed but we don't have long to wait. Buckeyescoop.com National Recruiting Expert Bill Greene tells ABC-6 he expects to hear a decision from the Seattle-area defensive lineman no later than Wednesday and perhaps as early as Monday.We talked at length with Greene about Tuumoloau and his possible decision to be a Buckeye. Tuimoloau used all of his official visits in the last two weeks after the NCAA Dead Period ended. He shocked some when he cancelled his final visit to Alabama. He visited Washington, USC, Oregon and Ohio State.Greene has said repeatedly the appeal of Buckeye defensive line coach Larry Johnson, the guru of trench warfare, gives Ohio State an edge. Johnson has sent Joey and Nick Bosa to the NFL along with Chase Young who was drafted second by the Washington Football Team.