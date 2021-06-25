Dispensary Review: Tommy Chims Smokes 3Fifteen Primo's Weed

This may come as a surprise, but back in high school, I had something of a stoner reputation. School administrators were always trying to catch me smoking weed in the bathrooms (there were some close calls). Teachers were able to infer from the fact that they spent most classes staring at the top of my head while I drooled all over the desk in an unconscious state that I was definitely on something. Classmates knew that if they showed up to my assigned parking space before school began they'd find me smoking weed in my car and happy to share. Sometimes they brought me gifts, like a cool corncob pipe, which became my dedicated car piece for a while.