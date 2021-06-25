Cancel
Lightning, Islanders play for ticket to Stanley Cup Final

 16 days ago

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Lightning haven’t lost consecutive postseason games in over two years and haven’t faced a winner-take-all challenge since 2018. That may speak to how difficult they’ve been to beat in the playoffs lately. But neither streak will mean anything when the defending Stanley Cup champions face the New York Islanders tonight in Game 7 of the NHL semifinals. The Lightning are going for their fourth appearance in the Stanley Cup Final. The Islanders are aiming for their first trip since 1984. The winner will face the Montreal Canadiens, who finished of the Vegas Golden Knights in overtime last night, 3-2, to reach the Stanley Cup Final for the first time since 1993.

