Tahoe resort, nonprofit leaders to discuss sustainable mountain travel on app

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Lake Tahoe recreation, resort and nonprofit leaders next week will participate in a discussion about sustainable mountain travel on Clubhouse. Despite Tahoe’s reputation as one of our nation’s natural treasures – which sees four times the annual visitation of Yellowstone – Lake Tahoe is not a national park. So it lacks the consistent funding and strict protections needed to manage human impacts on the environment, including litter, tailpipe emissions and habitat degradation.