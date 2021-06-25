Long flights frustrate some teams at sprawling Euro 2020

A sprawling European Championship like no other is racking up air miles like never before. Some teams at Euro 2020 have played most or all of their games so far at home. Others have flown from one end of the continent to the other and back again. Belgium defender Thomas Vermaelen says "traveling is not something that will help you win the tournament but it’s something we have to accept and just deal with it." The coronavirus pandemic has stopped many fans from traveling and reduced somewhat the carbon footprint of Euro 2020. But there’s still scrutiny of its impact on the environment.