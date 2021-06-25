Simone Biles, Olympic Gymnastics Trials Take Over St. Louis

By the end of this weekend, the roster of U.S. gymnasts heading to the Tokyo Olympics will be all set. But first, they have to earn their way onto the team in St. Louis. The city is hosting the Olympic gymnastics team trials through Sunday, drawing stars such as Simone Biles to town for an historic competition. The men's hopefuls began on Thursday, and the trials continue each day at the Dome at America's Center in downtown.