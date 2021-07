JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) income investors have been waiting for this for a long time, and it finally came on June 28. On that day, the bank announced that its board of directors plans to increase the quarterly common stock dividend to $1.00 per share for the third quarter of 2021. That amount represents an 11.1% increase from JPMorgan stock’s current quarterly payout of $0.90 per share. (Source: “JPMorgan Chase Regulatory Capital Update,” JPMorgan Chase & Co., June 28, 2021.)