Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Nassau County, NY

Luxury Boat Broker Accused Of Stealing More Than $35K From Client

By Joe Lombardi
Posted by 
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 16 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CQTlD_0afGHnRM00
Money Photo Credit: Pixabay/Maklay62

A New York man acting as a broker for individuals looking to buy and sell boats allegedly stole more than $35,000 of the proceeds from the sale of a boat belonging to a client, authorities announced.

In 2019, Nassau County resident Brendan Daly, the owner of All Point Yacht Sales, located in Suffolk County, in Port Jefferson, acted as broker for a boat owner to help facilitate the sale and transfer of his boat for $157,000 to a buyer, according to authorities.

The boat’s owner had an existing lien on the vessel for $119,872 that Daly was responsible for paying once he received funds from the prospective buyer, Nassau County Acting District Attorney Joyce A. Smith said.

The remaining funds, minus Daly’s $1,250 commission, totaled $35,807.88 and were to be sent directly to Daly’s client, Smith said.

Instead, Daly allegedly paid the existing lien on the boat but never transferred the remaining funds to his client as required, according to Smith.

Despite repeated attempts by Daly’s client to contact him through email, text, phone, and mutual contacts, Daly allegedly never responded or transferred the funds, said Smith.

Daly, age 61, of Seaford, was arrested Wednesday, June 24, and charged with one count of grand larceny in the third degree (a Class D felony).

“This defendant allegedly used his position and access as middle-man in the sale of a luxury boat to swindle his client out of more than $35,000 in profit,” Smith said. “We encourage anyone who believes they may have been victimized by this defendant to call our Complaint Unit at (516) 571-3505.”

Daly faces a maximum sentence of two and one-third to seven years in prison if convicted. Daly was arraigned before Judge Christopher Coschignano and is due back in court on Thursday, July 8.

If you believe you have been the victim of Brendan Daly, contact the Nassau County District Attorney’s Office Criminal Complaint Unit at (516) 571-3505.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
115K+
Followers
22K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield and New Haven Counties in Connecticut; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Essex, Hudson, Mercer, Morris, Passaic, Sussex and Union Counties in New Jersey; and Dutchess, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester in New York as well as Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York counties in Pennsylvania.

 https://dailyvoice.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
County
Nassau County, NY
Nassau County, NY
Crime & Safety
New York City, NY
Business
City
Port Jefferson, NY
City
Seaford, NY
Nassau County, NY
Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lien#Complaint#Lrb 516 Rrb 571 3505
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Economy
Related
Nassau County, NYPosted by
Daily Voice

Police Issue Alert For Missing Long Island Woman

A Long Island woman has gone missing and authorities are asking the public's help in locating her. Crystal Patino, age 39, was last seen leaving Nassau University Medical Center on Hempstead Turnpike in East Meadow, at approximately 10:30 p.m. Saturday, July 10, according to Nassau County Police. She is 5-foot-3,...
Suffolk County, NYPosted by
Daily Voice

Body Found On Side Of Long Island Road

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the discovery of a body on the side of a Long Island road. A person walking by discovered the body in Middle Island on Whiskey Road, near Creekside Drive on Sunday, July 11 at approximately 7:30 a.m., Suffolk County Police said. The body was...
Fairfield County, CTPosted by
Daily Voice

Victims Identified In Fairfield County Restaurant Shooting Police Call 'Tragic'

Police have identified the man who was gunned down and killed and another who was injured while inside a Fairfield County restaurant, saying the shootings are "tragic." The 54-year-old murder Stratford man who was killed around 12:55 a.m., Sunday, July 11, while inside the Copa Restaurant on Lexington Avenue in Bridgeport, has been identified as Joselito Calderon, of Stratford.
Fairfield County, CTPosted by
Daily Voice

Woman Caught With PCP After Banging On Vehicle In Fairfield County, Police Say

A woman from Westchester County was arrested for allegedly possessing PCP after police in Fairfield County received a report of her banging on a car door in a parking garage. Kelli Bonnet, age 29, of White Plains, was arrested by Greenwich Police on Tuesday, July 6, after officers responded to Greenwich Plaza in the underground lot for a report of a woman "banging" on a car door.
Public SafetyPosted by
Daily Voice

Hudson Valley Man Stole, Sold Calf, Authorities Say

A Hudson Valley man is facing a misdemeanor larceny charge for allegedly stealing a calf and then selling it. The Ulster County Sheriff's Office reported that deputies responded to a farm in the Town of Marbletown at about 7 p.m. on Tuesday, July 6. Authorities arrested a 30-year-old Olive man who investigators believe stole a Jersey-Holstein calf and sold it.
Lodi, NJPosted by
Daily Voice

Restaurant Manager From Lodi Charged With Trafficking Child Porn

A restaurant manager from Lodi was charged with trafficking child porn, authorities said. A months-long Internet child pornography investigation found that Michael Caruso, 31, “used the Internet to view, download, possess and distribute digital files depicting nude and/or sexually explicit prepubescent and pubescent children,” Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.
Tennessee StatePosted by
Daily Voice

Mom Of Abducted NJ Boy Found Dead In Tennessee

A New Jersey mom who’d gone missing after she and her 2-year-old son were abducted by the child’s father was found dead in Tennessee, authorities confirmed Sunday. The family of 24-year-old Yasmine Uyar of Rahway first disclosed the news late Saturday. Young Sebastian Rios had been found unharmed at a...
Fairfield County, CTPosted by
Daily Voice

Police Warn Area Residents Of Eversource Phone Scam

Law enforcement agencies in New England are cautioning consumers about a potential utility scam involving Eversource as the region contends with the fallout of Tropical Storm Elsa. In Connecticut, police in Fairfield County issued an alert as the storm made its way up the East Coast, advising that fraudsters have...
Suffolk County, NYPosted by
Daily Voice

Long Island Man Allegedly Driving Drunk Strikes, Kills Pedestrian

A man has been charged with driving while intoxicated following a crash that killed a pedestrian overnight on a Long Island roadway. Shane Decamp, age 48, of Coram, was operating a 2016 Mazda CX-5 southbound in Melville in front of 400 Broadhollow Road at approximately 9:35 p.m. Friday, July 9 when his vehicle struck a pedestrian who was attempting to cross the roadway from east to west, Suffolk County Police said.

Comments / 0

Community Policy