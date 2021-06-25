Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Apache, OK

Celebrate the 4th at the Apache Freedom Fest!

By Critter
Posted by 
107.3 PopCrush
107.3 PopCrush
 16 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Summer is officially here now and we're just a few short days away from celebrating Independence Day. I think this year will be one of the biggest and best Fourth of July's in recent history! After everything we've been through over the past year or so with the COVID-19 pandemic, people are more than ready to get back out there and have a good time. It's great that we're finally starting to get back to somewhat "normal" and are seeing the return of our favorite community happenings and events like the Apache Freedom Fest!

1073popcrush.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
107.3 PopCrush

107.3 PopCrush

Lawton, OK
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
437K+
Views
ABOUT

107.3 PopCrush plays the best, hottest music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lawton, Oklahoma. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://1073popcrush.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Government
City
Apache, OK
Local
Oklahoma Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Independence Day#Chamber Of Commerce#3rd Place#Backroads Ale House
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Society
Related
Apache, OKPosted by
107.3 PopCrush

The Rush Springs Watermelon Fest Is Coming Up

If you didn't know, themed community events are pretty much a staple of small towns all over Oklahoma. Growing up, our event was the Black Eyed Pea Festival, held in August every year way down in the farther point in Southwest Oklahoma a person could go. I always thought it was odd as black eyed peas weren't a common crop there when it was still happening in the 90's and early 00's. It has since been moved to October and is called the Cotton Festival now.
Food & DrinksPosted by
107.3 PopCrush

The Pre-Fourth of July Office Cookout Was a BIG Success!

One of the coolest things we do around here is cookouts and luncheons. We never miss an opportunity to cookout or make meals. The entire office gets in on it and everybody brings something to prepare or serve. Of course with this weekend being the July 4th weekend we had to brake out the grill and do up some hamburgers, hotdogs, bratwurst and even some chicken fajitas. We used our brand new 36" Blackstone Griddle Grill. We gave one of these away with our Father's Day giveaway awhile back. I've never used one before today and I have to say I really like it. Everything we threw on it turned out great!
Lawton, OKPosted by
107.3 PopCrush

Lawton is Finally Getting a Recycling Program!

If you haven't heard the news yet Lawton, Fort Sill is finally getting a recycling program! The Lawton City Council voted on and approved a measure and agreement with a recycling company called Recyclops. It's a third party company that will offer a recycling subscription service to citizens who are interested. A lot of people have asked about recycling in Lawton. In the past you had to gather and drop off your recyclables and only during select days, times and locations. The only real recycling center that is in full operation is the Recycle Center on Fort Sill. Now we'll have the convenience of having it picked up curbside.

Comments / 0

Community Policy