Guthrie no longer requiring pre-surgery COVID tests for vaccinated patients

By Caitlin Murphy
NewsChannel 36
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAYRE, PA. (WENY) – Starting July 1, Guthrie will no longer require patients who are fully vaccinated to complete pre-operation COVID-19 testing. Patients who are not vaccinated will still have to be tested for COVID-19 before their surgery, but Guthrie says they can expect “quicker turnaround on those results” because all COVID-19 specimens are now being tested in-house. Previously, when tests were sent to reference laboratories, Guthrie patients had to wait five or more days for results. Now, those results are available within 24 -48 hours.

