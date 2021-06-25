Guthrie no longer requiring pre-surgery COVID tests for vaccinated patients

With the first round of the COVID-19 vaccines that became available in late December, there wasn’t much known about the effectiveness for protection against the virus. Greene County Public Health Director Becky Wolf said earlier this year that the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines were about 95-percent effective for at least three months, due to there not being enough studies and results collected. She says currently, the vaccines can provide protection from 6-12 months. Wolf explains this is an ongoing process.