Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Houston, TX

Travis Scott Helped Design Dior’s Spring 2022 Menswear Collection

By Martin Berrios
Posted by 
97.9 The Beat
97.9 The Beat
 18 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Travis Scott has just added another major accomplishment to his already decorated mantle. He has co-designed a forthcoming Dior menswear collection. As spotted on High Snobiety the Houston, Texas native is further setting himself apart from most of his peers with this new announcement. According to an exclusive report by Women’s Wear Daily he not only help curate the pieces but will also star in the campaign for it. “This unprecedented event represents the first full Dior collection ever created with a musician for the house,” a representative from the luxury brand said to the fashion trade publication. Today (Thursday, June 24) he shared his excitement via an Instagram post. “One day until the show @dior @cactusjack ck – we started talking about @travisscott @parsonsschoolofdesign project where he will support student funding for people to go through college and the collection was started ….2 30 pm tomorrow Paris time” he wrote.

thebeatdfw.com

Comments / 0

97.9 The Beat

97.9 The Beat

Dallas, TX
5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

97.9 The Beat is the Hottest Hip Hop Station in the D-F-W area! Home Of The Morning Hustle Featuring HeadKrack, Angie Ange, On-Air Jordan, Lore'l & Billy Sorrells

 https://thebeatdfw.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Houston, TX
Lifestyle
City
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Entertainment
City
Spring, TX
Local
Texas Entertainment
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Lifestyle
City
Star, TX
City
Paris, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Travis Scott
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Graphic Design#Design Dior#Women S Wear Daily#Travisscott#Cactus Jack
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Designers & Collections
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesETOnline.com

Travis Scott Says He Loves 'Wifey' Kylie Jenner At Red Carpet Event With Stormi

It's a Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott family affair!. The makeup mogul and the rapper stepped out with their 3-year-old daughter, Stormi Webster, for a red carpet appearance. The adorable trio attended the 72nd annual Parsons Benefit at Pier 17 in New York City on Tuesday, where Scott was honored. During his speech, he expressed that he loves his "wifey" and their baby girl.
MusicSouthern Chester County Weekliesf

Pop Smoke's family praise Travis Scott for Dior tribute

Pop Smoke's family "appreciate" Travis Scott's tribute to the late rapper in his Dior collection. The 'Sicko Mode' hitmaker has paid homage to the Brooklyn drill legend - who was murdered in Los Angeles in February 2020 - by designing a white top featuring his face and the lyrics to Smoke's aptly titled single, 'Dior', for his men's spring 2022 collection, Cactus Jack Dior, for the French fashion house.
Celebritiesthesource.com

Travis Scott Launches Cactus Farms Indica Strain

Travis Scott is now in the business of cannabis, indica. Travis Scott has been the man with the plan, and his business savviness has been on full display. He has multiple partnerships with different companies. Now the Cactus Jack rapper has joined the world of cannabis and is launching his...
CelebritiesPosted by
XXL Mag

Video Surfaces of Travis Scott and Meek Mill Argument – Watch

Following reports of Travis Scott and Meek Mill getting into an argument at an all-white party held by Philadelphia 76ers co-owner Michael Rubin on the Fourth of July holiday, video footage of the incident has surfaced online. On Wednesday afternoon (July 7), a short video via the Twitter page @itswiseguyy...
CelebritiesPosted by
rolling out

Travis Scott unveils his own strain of cannabis

Travis Scott is the latest rapper to enter the cannabis industry and has just partnered with Connected Cannabis to release his own strain, Cactus Farms. The hybrid strain was hand-selected by the Rodeo rapper and according to Connected Cannabis, the Indica-leaning strain “features a dense, purple bud that releases a pungent, funky-sweet gas aroma rounded out by a unique berry twist.”
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Travis Scott Teases More Details About "Utopia"

The last full-length project we heard from Travis Scott was 2018's ASTROWORLD. Since then, the Houston native has been focused on expanding his business portfolio. As one of the most profitable artists in hip-hop, scoring brand deals seem to come easy for the "Highest In The Room" artist. He's collaborated...
Designers & Collectionshotspotatl.com

Travis Scott Fans Bumrush Security Barricades At Dior Fashion Show In Paris [Video]

The Travis Scott brand is strong. So much so some of his fans ran knocked over security barricades at the recent Dior fashion show. As spotted on HipHopDX, Fashion Week got turned up like never before. Recently the Houston, Texas native announced that he is indeed collaborating with the luxury brand on an upcoming collection. Not only will he star in the advertising campaign for the Spring Summer 2022 menswear collection but he also helped curate all the pieces alongside Kim Jones, Creative Director for Dior Homme. On Friday, June 25 the collection was formally unveiled in Paris, France.
Designers & Collectionscrfashionbook.com

Exclusive Backstage Photos from Dior Men's Spring/Summer 2022

For Creative Director Kim Jones and Travis Scott's Spring/Summer 2022 collection, celebrities stepped out to support the collaborative project between fashion and music. The artistry fusion between American and French creativity also invited American contemporary artist George Condo in a series of hand-painted shirts to support creative talent scholarships. Scott's group rushed to show their support while tearing up the Parisian fashion scene. The backstage looks from friends merge fashion and music from the likes of rappers SoFaygo and Sheck Wes, Scott's personal photographer Ray and Scott's stylist Bloody Osiris are sending new trends by their mere presence for this summer. Click through CR's backstage favorites.
Designers & Collectionsflaunt.com

Dior Men’s | Summer 2022 Collection

Kim Jones collaborated with Travis Scott for the Dior Men’s Summer 2022 collection that was unveiled in Paris on June 25th. The collection titled “Cactus Jack Dior” is inspired by two cultures and eras that intersect to create the pieces that were shown on the runway. The sun-bleached palette presented in the garments are a reflection of dusty canyons reminiscent of the Texas-born rapper’s home. The summer collection is a clear conversation between exploring America in new ways and the classic European mastery that is presented in every Dior item.
Beauty & Fashionhypebeast.com

Pop Smoke's Brother Expresses Gratitude to Travis Scott and Dior for Collab Tribute

Obasi Jackson, the brother of the late Pop Smoke, took a moment to express his and his family’s gratitude to Travis Scott and. for their collaborative tribute T-shirt. “As a whole, well me personally, I definitely appreciate the love that [Travis Scott] is trying to, you know, create around Pop. And definitely with his music coming out, his new album on the rise, I definitely appreciate that, love that he’s trying to push forward in this time,” he said in an interview, adding that his family does wish they were more involved in these kinds of things. “I think the only thing is like, we want to be a little more included on it, but we definitely love what was going on. We definitely would love to meet these people that are showing love for him,” he said.
Brooklyn, NYgetitforless.info

Christian Dior: Designer of Dreams

In the decades after World War II, Christian Dior became one of the world’s most recognized names in fashion. Christian Dior: Designer of Dreams explores the history of the House of Dior, bringing to life Dior’s many sources of inspiration—from the splendor of flowers and other natural forms to classical and contemporary art.
Designers & CollectionsWwd.com

Dior Teams Up Again With Kenny Scharf on Playing Card-themed Collection

TAKE THREE: Dior is prolonging its collaboration with artist Kenny Scharf via a capsule collection inspired by founder Christian Dior’s passion for games. Known for his cartoon-like paintings steeped in sci-fi, Scharf previously worked with Kim Jones, artistic director of men’s collections at Dior, on the pre-fall collection and a follow-up beachwear capsule.
Designers & Collectionsmalemodelscene.net

PFW: BORAMY VIGUIER Spring Summer 2022 Men’s Collection

Discover BORAMY VIGUIER Spring Summer 2022 Menswear Collection, that explores one’s relationship with mortality, presented with a fashion film directed by Samuel Rixon & Boramy Viguier, as part of the recently finished Paris Fashion Week. The collection was inspired by the current health situation, and explores a world lacking transcendence, with nomads traveling from all around the world – running towards an end, in search of new beginnings.
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Travis Scott Officially Enters The Cannabis Business

Over the last couple of years, Travis Scott has proven himself to be one of the most business-savvy artists in the hip-hop world. He currently has huge deals with the likes of Nike, McDonald's, and even PlayStation, which just goes to show what kind of reach he has. As he works on his brand new project called UTOPIA, Scott has been looking for other ways to expand his brand, and now, he will get to do so by embarking on one of the biggest emerging markets in the United States. Of course, we are talking about Cannabis.
Designers & CollectionsTrendHunter.com

Irregularly Designed Fall Menswear

UNDERCOVER continues to grow its menswear options under the UNDERCOVERISM line with the Neoboy collection for its first-ever Fall/Winter 2021 range. It draws inspiration from the SS09 NEOBOY & POPTONES capsule of the time. Then, the brand was inspired by the Poet Laureate of Punk Punk as well as Patti Smith.

Comments / 0

Community Policy