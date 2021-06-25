Cancel
Massena, NY

2021 SeaComm Scholarship winners recently awarded

 17 days ago

SeaComm Federal Credit Union recently awarded ten students with the Shirley J. Eagles Memorial Scholarships. Congratulations to Willsboro resident Brady Sweatt; also to Emily Patnode and Christy Patnode of Chateaugay; Molly Witkop of Massena; Amy Gokey of Malone; Emalyn Martin of Canton; Joshua Hargett of Norwood; Damien Thompson of Akwesasne; Anna Martin of Brushton; and Tyler Svarczkopf of Brasher Falls. Each student received a $500 scholarship.

