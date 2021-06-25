2021 SeaComm Scholarship winners recently awarded
SeaComm Federal Credit Union recently awarded ten students with the Shirley J. Eagles Memorial Scholarships. Congratulations to Willsboro resident Brady Sweatt; also to Emily Patnode and Christy Patnode of Chateaugay; Molly Witkop of Massena; Amy Gokey of Malone; Emalyn Martin of Canton; Joshua Hargett of Norwood; Damien Thompson of Akwesasne; Anna Martin of Brushton; and Tyler Svarczkopf of Brasher Falls. Each student received a $500 scholarship.www.mymalonetelegram.com