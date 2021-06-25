Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Entertainment

Lloyd Webber thanks ‘patient’ theatregoers ahead of Cinderella’s first night

By Video
Posted by 
newschain
newschain
 15 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Z2Fz8_0afGGynU00
Cinderella – Gillian Lynne Theatre (PA Media)

Andrew Lloyd Webber has thanked theatregoers for being “so patient” ahead of the opening of his new show Cinderella in the West End.

The production, which is being staged at the Gillian Lynne Theatre, opens tonight with an audience capacity of 50% after the impresario rejected the Prime Minister’s offer for the show to be included in the live events pilot scheme.

Written by The Crown star Emerald Fennell and starring Carrie Hope Fletcher, the musical is described as a “complete reinvention” of the classic fairytale and is based on an original idea by Fennell.

In a video filmed outside the Covent Garden venue, Lord Lloyd Webber said the show was opening with “half an audience thanks to our Government”.

He said: “I cannot believe it but we are actually at the afternoon of our first preview of Cinderella. I cannot thank you for being so patient, any of you coming tonight.

“What a time we have had but we are going to have a great show, I hope, tonight.

“We have got a lot to learn and need an audience – but we have only got half an audience thanks to our Government.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JNVwP_0afGGynU00
93rd Academy Awards (PA Wire)

“But we need an audience to tell us whether we have done right or not. But welcome to the Gillian Lynne Theatre and Cinderella.”

It comes after Lord Lloyd Webber said on Friday morning that the Government had made the theatre industry a “sacrificial lamb”.

Appearing on LBC, he said: “The trouble is that the Public Health England officials don’t have a clue about theatre and how they’re operated. I somehow feel that we have somehow been made a sort of sacrificial lamb.

“It is something to do (with), ‘It is really dangerous to be indoors’, even though theatres are properly ventilated – there is no recycled air in any of our buildings.

“And yet you can have a pub that can open up its garden under the second phase, put a badly ventilated marquee up there – well, of course you’re going to see infections rise.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gJYeG_0afGGynU00
Cinderella – Gillian Lynne Theatre (PA Media)

“If all of this was as serious as it was supposed to be then really everything should have been locked down again and we should have been treated fairly.”

He added: “The Government hasn’t treated us in the way it should. We just want to see what’s in this report.”

A Government spokesperson said: “We understand a delay to full reopening is challenging for live events but we are helping our creative industries and sporting bodies through it. We have made a record £2 billion of support available for culture and £600 million for sports, on top of billions more through other government schemes.

“Our ongoing, groundbreaking Events Research Programme is gathering important evidence to help get all live events, including theatre shows, festivals and gigs, fully back up and running once it is safe to do so. We will publish the results of the programme before the move to Step 4, as we have always promised to. This aligns with the publication commitments for the other road map reviews.”

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
newschain

newschain

29K+
Followers
79K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andrew Lloyd Webber
Person
Emerald Fennell
Person
Carrie Hope Fletcher
IN THIS ARTICLE
#First Night#The Gillian Lynne Theatre#Crown#Lbc#The Public Health England#Events Research Programme
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
Related
TennisPosted by
newschain

Kate and William congratulate Ashleigh Barty on Wimbledon win

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have congratulated Wimbledon winner Ashleigh Barty on an “incredible” final. Kate and William were watching Saturday’s match from the Royal Box, alongside celebrities and tennis greats as the Australian played her way to success. Keen tennis fan Kate, who is patron of the All...
CelebritiesPosted by
newschain

Andrew Lloyd Webber announces plans to mark ‘freedom day’

Andrew Lloyd Webber has announced plans to stage a special “freedom day” performance of his West End show Cinderella. The new production, which is being staged at the Gillian Lynne Theatre, opened last month with an audience capacity of 50% after the impresario rejected the Prime Minister’s offer for the show to be included in the live events pilot scheme.
Moviesarcamax.com

Emerald Fennell's biggest challenge with Cinderella

Emerald Fennell relished the "challenge" of finding Cinderella's personality. The 'Crown' star has teamed up with Andrew Lloyd-Webber on a new musical version of the classic fairytale and one of the first problems she encountered was how few defining traits the downtrodden central character has. She said: "Who was Cinderella...
MusicTelegraph

Let schools reverberate with music again, says Andrew Lloyd Webber

Children must be allowed to practise music in schools again after 16 months of Covid regulations, Andrew Lloyd Webber has said, as leading arts figures warned that the young were missing out on a vital part of their education. Lord Lloyd-Webber was joined by Isata and Sheku Kanneh-Mason, siblings from...
Theater & DanceColumbia Star

The shoe fits with Town Theatre’s Cinderella

Don’t let the clock strike midnight before joining Town Theatre’s summer production of Cinderella. This isn’t your mother’s Cinderella either —it’s the new Broadway adaptation of the classic tale. Of course, it has some favorite Rodgers & Hammerstein songs including “In My Own Little Corner,” “Impossible/It’s Possible,” and “Ten Minutes Ago,” but the up-to-date libretto will give you a new love for the story of the girl behind the glass slipper.
Public Safetyallthatsinteresting.com

Meet Mary Pearcey, The 19th-Century Murderess Who May Have Actually Been ‘Jack The Ripper’

Two years after Jack the Ripper murdered and mutilated five women in London, Mary Pearcey was found guilty of an eerily similar slaying. In 1888, the streets of London’s East End were stalked by a grisly killer known only as “Jack the Ripper.” Though that murderer was never caught, over 100 suspects were identified — including a murderess named Mary Pearcey.
YogaPosted by
Amomama

Do You Remember Kyra from 'Reba?' – Scarlett Pomers Took a Break from Acting and Is Focusing on Music

Scarlett Pomers, who played young Kyra on "Reba," is now a beautiful 33-year-old who decided to hit pause on acting to focus on her music career. Scarlett Pomers played Kyra Hart on "Reba," the second child in the family in the popular sitcom. She was a huge part of the show from 2001-2007, after starring on "Star Trek: Voyager" from 1998 to 2001 as Naomi Wildman.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Carol Vorderman stuns in skintight bodysuit while reacting to fan comments

Fans are always kept up to date with Carol Vorderman's sultry outfits via her regular mirror selfies, and on Saturday she showed off one of her finest looks to date. The former Countdown star posted two photographs to her Instagram Stories, wearing a skintight white bodysuit with zip detail down the front and nude panels at the sides. She paired her daring top with black figure-hugging jeans – a silhouette we've seen Carol sport many times before.
KidsPosted by
newschain

Ask an expert: How can I toughen up my sensitive teenager?

My 13-year-old daughter isn’t very mentally strong and gets upset very easily. How can I help her become more resilient?. Nicola Morgan, aka The Teenage Brain Woman, is the author of a new book Be Resilient. She says: “When we’re upset, we’re less able to move forward and succeed, so being able to put upsets behind us is important.
POTUSPosted by
newschain

Haiti calls for US military assistance after president’s assassination

Haiti’s interim government has asked the US to deploy troops to protect key infrastructure as it tries to stabilise the country and prepare the way for elections following the assassination of President Jovenel Moise. “We definitely need assistance and we’ve asked our international partners for help,” interim Prime Minister Claude...
POTUSPosted by
newschain

African American girl takes US National Spelling Bee title

The US Scripps National Spelling Bee has crowned its first ever African American winner. Fourteen-year-old Zaila Avant-garde of Harvey, Louisiana, did not show much stress on stage and only struggled with one word in Thursday’s finals. She is only the second black champion in the American contest’s 96-year history, after...
TV & Videosgamingideology.com

First Trailer For Amazon’s Cinderella Starring Camila Cabello

Amazon Studios released the first teaser trailer for Cinderella, writer-director Kay Cannon’s (Blockers) upcoming musical retelling of the classic fairy tale starring Camilla Cabello in the title role alongside Nicholas Galitzine as Prince Charming, and Billy Porter as the Fairy Mother, Fab G; check it out here…. Cinderella is a...
TravelPosted by
newschain

What do the new travel rules mean for holidays?

The rules for travellers returning from amber list locations are changing. Here the PA news agency answers 10 key questions on what is happening:. The amber list features all destinations not on the low-risk green list, or high-risk red list. That means it covers the vast majority of destinations, including...

Comments / 0

Community Policy