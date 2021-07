With over 443 Chick-fil-A restaurants in Texas, you would think they would be on every corner. That would be underestimating the size of Texas. Right now in Lufkin, we have a Chick-fil-A across the street from a Chick-fil-A so you would think we were good, but the people still want more. There has been an unsubstantiated rumor, that they have broken ground at another location.