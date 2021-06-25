11-Year-Old Girl's Death Caused By NY State Police Heavy Handedness, Activists Say

Activists are condemning state troopers in upstate New York, accusing them of over policing Black residents after an 11-year-old girl was killed in a pursuit. Monica Goods, 11, of Brooklyn died December 22 when her family’s car was chased and rammed by a New York State Trooper in Ulster County, NY, about two hours north of New York City. Activists said Tuesday (June 22) that the tragedy was in line with overly aggressive police tactics used against Black residents in the area.