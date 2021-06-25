Cancel
Jay-Z puts a CryptoPunk NFT as his Twitter profile picture

By Tim Copeland, Saniya More
theblockcrypto.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJay-Z has added a CryptoPunk as his Twitter profile picture, inadvertently revealing what may be one of his Ethereum addresses. The musician is also selling an NFT of his debut album at auction house Sotheby’s. Celebrated musician and entrepreneur Jay-Z has changed his Twitter profile picture to that of a...

www.theblockcrypto.com
Celebritiesbeincrypto.com

Jay-Z Owned Roc Nation Invests in Sensorium Galaxy Tokens

The entertainment powerhouse founded by Jay-Z, Roc Nation, purchased a number of SENSO tokens that are issued by Sensorium Corporation. Roc Nation has announced its investment into a yet-to-be-released social virtual reality platform Sensorium Galaxy. The Sensorium’s SENSO tokens Roc Nation bought are the in-platform currency of the Sensorium Galaxy and are Ethereum-based. The value of the tokens purchased by Roc Nation has not yet been disclosed.
Internetdecrypt.co

Jay-Z, Jack Dorsey Hint at Potential Crypto Tie-Ins for Tidal

In a conversation with Twitter and Square CEO Jack Dorsey, Jay-Z said he’s excited about blockchain tech’s potential for artists. Square acquired a majority stake in Jay-Z’s streaming service, Tidal, earlier this year. In the wake of Square’s acquisition of Tidal, Jay-Z joined Jack Dorsey in a Twitter Space for...
Internettheboxhouston.com

JAY-Z Says His Playlist Making Skills Are “Top-Tier” During Twitter Spaces Session

We can now add playlist-making to the list of things JAY-Z is exceptionally good at. Monday (Jun.28), something extremely rare happened. JAY-Z took some time out of his day to hop on Twitter. Jigga joined his new buddy and now the owner of his majority stake in TIDAL Jack Dorsey to discuss the evolution of the streaming service over the years during a very impromptu 30-minute conference on Twitter’s recently launched Clubhouse killer Twitter Spaces.
Celebritiesbitcoin.com

Legendary Hip-Hop Artist Jay-Z Enters the NFT Sphere — Rapper Lauds Blockchain and Smart Contracts

Widely regarded as one of the most influential hip-hop artists in history, Shawn Carter, professionally known as Jay-Z, has been dipping his toes into the ocean of non-fungible token (NFT) collectibles recently. The American rapper has also partnered with Sotheby’s to auction an NFT called “Heir to the Throne.” Further, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey and Jay-Z recently discussed adding NFT capabilities to the music streaming service Tidal.
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Jay-Z Dedicates An Entire Section Of TIDAL To His Curated Playlists

Earlier this week, Jay-Z linked up with Twitter CEO — and one of the new owners of TIDAL — Jack Dorsey for an insightful 30-minute discussion on Twitter Spaces. During the brief virtual conference, Hov and Dorsey talked about the Reasonable Doubt artist's contributions to TIDAL over the past several years as well as how the streaming service is one of the best music discovery platforms that's out. At one point in the interview, Jay-Z gives props to TIDAL's algorithm for putting him onto so much great music, which he admits has helped him become a "top tier playlist creator."
Small BusinessPosted by
rolling out

Jay-Z and Jack Dorsey discuss how their friendship led to sale of Tidal

Jay-Z sold the majority interest in his streaming platform Tidal in April to the financial services company Square for $350 million. Square is owned by Jay-Z’s friend and business partner Jack Dorsey, who also is the co-founder and CEO of Twitter. The two moguls stopped by Twitter Spaces on Monday, June 28, 2021, where they discussed their friendship and business dealings. During the enlightening talk, it became clear that their energies had to match before any partnerships emerged and that their shared interest was in growing businesses.
MusicPosted by
Audacy

Leaked Beyoncé audio shows just how unreal her voice actually is

After harsh words from rapper, Trick Daddy, questioning Beyoncé’s musical talent, her engineer, DJ Swivel, has released never-before-heard audio that will have Trick Daddy eating his words. Listen to your favorite music now on Audacy and shop the latest from Beyoncé. “Beyoncé ain’t trying to give back to music or...
CelebritiesPage Six

Beyoncé and Jay-Z take a beach stroll with Hamptons pal Jack Dorsey

Beyoncé and Jay-Z were snapped going for a walk along the beach Thursday with their Hamptons pal, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey. All three kept it casual to beat the summer heat while Out East: The 51-year-old Brooklyn rapper rocked a white tee, track pants and sneakers, while his pop star wife, 39, donned a black tee and shorts, along with a COVID-19-guarding face mask.
CelebritiesPosted by
HollywoodLife

Beyonce Rocks Shorts in Hamptons with Jay Z & Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey Who’ll Reportedly Buy Tidal

Beyonce showed off her toned legs in a pair of short shorts while hanging out in the Hamptons with hubby Jay-Z & Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey. Beyonce, 39, has been enjoying her summer in the Hamptons, and the singer looked sporty and fabulous when she threw on a pair of loose black athletic short shorts with a cotton black T-shirt tucked in. She accessorized her look with a powder blue baseball cap, black sneakers, a face mask, and a neon orange purse. Bey chose to go au natural as she kept her hair naturally down in super tight curls and you can see the photos right here. Also in attendance was her husband, Jay-Z, who looked just as casual in a pair of black and white striped Puma joggers with a white T-shirt, sneakers, and a Yankees baseball cap. The couple was joined by Twitter CEO, Jack Dorsey, who is reportedly buying Jay-Z’s music streaming service, TIDAL, for around $300 million. The couple has been friends with Jack for quite some time and they even all hung out together in the Hamptons last summer with Bey and Jay’s kids, Rumi and Sir.
Musicrespect-mag.com

Celebrating 25th Anniversary of JAY-Z’s Debut Album, Reasonable Doubt, Sotheby’s To Offer NFT of Original Digital Art by Critically Admired American Artist Derrick Adams

To celebrate the 25th anniversary of JAY-Z’s Reasonable Doubt, his pioneering and landmark debut album that was originally released on 25 June 1996 and forever changed Hip Hop, the legendary artist, entrepreneur and philanthropist has commissioned critically admired multi-disciplinary artist Derrick Adams to create a one-of-one animated digital artwork that comments on and recontextualizes the album’s iconic cover, which will be sold by Sotheby’s as an NFT in a special single-lot auction. Having met several years ago, JAY-Z and Adams established an immediate artistic dialogue between them, and this collaboration marks the first NFT either has created and offered for sale. The auction is also the only official event authorized by JAY-Z to commemorate Reasonable Doubt’s historic 25th anniversary.
Musichotnewhiphop.com

Jay-Z Reinvented Himself Once Again With "4:44"

Four years have passed since Jay-Z dropped his thirteenth studio album, 4:44. Marketed as a response to Beyonce's critically acclaimed 2016 album Lemonade, Hov's last album treated Hip-Hop fans to a side of Jay-Z that they had never seen before. From the self-deprecating intro "Kill Jay-Z" to the reflective album closer "Legacy," 4:44 was perhaps Jay-Z's most candid, introspective, and transparent album to date, and one could argue that four years later, it may even be a classic album.
Celebritiesbitcoinist.com

Dame Dash ’s Side Of The Story: Jay-Z’s “Reasonable Doubt” NFT Still In Play?

A few weeks ago, a bizarre news story about a supposed “Reasonable Doubt” NFT confused the world. Something similar happens each time former partners Jay-Z and Dame Dash collide. On this occasion, the subject at hand was Jay-Z’s first album, the classic “Reasonable Doubt.” Apparently, Dash planned to sell an NFT of the album and a judge blocked it. However, something didn’t smell right about the whole situation.
Musicuticaphoenix.net

The Heat Beat: Urban legends: Jay-Z & the Illuminati – By Jess Szabo, Arts Writer

The Heat Beat: Urban legends: Jay-Z & the Illuminati By Jess Szabo, Arts Writer. There are those stories that “everybody” seems to know, but few, if any of those people can prove. We all heard them from a friend of a friend. Today, we probably read them on the link from a link on the internet too. Occasionally, these stories turn out to be true. Most of the time, they are false. They are known as urban legends. Many of these legends center around popular music, including Rap.
MusicPosted by
rolling out

Trick Daddy shades Beyoncé and Jay-Z during Clubhouse chat

Trick Daddy is incurring the wrath of the mighty Beyhive after he blasted Beyoncé for having suspect singing skills and said Jay-Z does not belong at the pinnacle of the hip-hop nation. The Miami-born rap icon reportedly made the inflammatory statement during a profanity-laced tirade while on the Clubhouse app...
Brooklyn, NYqueenoftheclick.com

Beyonce and Jay Z Seen at a Brooklyn Pizzeria

Beyonce and Jay Z was seen leaving a “Brooklyn pizza restaurant” yesterday. Many loved Beyonce’s bright pants. Lucali’s at 575 Henry Street. See other photos from Lucali’s here. How do we know it’s Lucali’s?. The wreath on the door, the small grey table and the brick wall on the adjacent...
New York City, NYPosted by
Amomama

Diddy's Identical Twins Pose in Leather Balenciaga Ensembles with White Bags in New Photos

Diddy's twin daughters wowed fans as they struck adorable poses in identical leather outfits. Their cool ensemble received the thumbs up from Fashion Bomb Daily. Rapper Sean "Diddy" Combs' identical twin daughters are growing up fast, and modeling is certainly in their genes. The twosome, D'Lila Star and Jessie James, recently posed in fashionable Balenciaga ensembles, showing off their trim physique.

