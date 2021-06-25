Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Judge Cahill denies Derek Chauvin’s request for a new trial just hours before sentencing hearing

By April McAbee
Posted by 
Freight Broker Live
Freight Broker Live
 15 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A Minnesota judge Friday rejected a request for a new trial for former Minneapolis cop Derek Chauvin in the killing of George Floyd. In a brief order Thursday evening, Judge Peter Cahill wrote that Chauvin had failed to show that he was deprived of his constitutional right to a fair trial, either through the court abusing its discretion in supervising the trial or the state engaging in prosecutorial misconduct.

www.ptnewsnetwork.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Freight Broker Live

Freight Broker Live

1K+
Followers
953
Post
641K+
Views
ABOUT

Freight Broker Live is the leading source for freight and logistics news!

 http://www.freightbrokerlive.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Floyd
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Trial
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
PoliticsGephardt Daily

Minnesota AG asks judge to modify sentencing memo for Derek Chauvin

July 9 (UPI) — Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison has requested a Hennepin County judge to modify the sentencing memorandum of former police officer Derek Chauvin to indicate that children who witnessed the death of George Floyd were traumatized. Chauvin, a former Minneapolis police officer, was sentenced to 22 and...
WESH

Judge grants delay in Joel Greenberg sentencing hearing

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — A judge has granted former Seminole County Tax Collector Joel Greenberg a delay in his sentencing. Greenberg's sentencing on six federal charges was set for Aug. 19. The former Seminole County Tax Collector said he's been cooperating in the investigation, which is part of his plea deal.
Law Enforcementlasentinel.net

Derek Chauvin Sentenced to 22 Years in Prison for Killing George Floyd

There will be no probation for former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin. The ex-cop received more than a 22-year prison sentence on Friday, June 25, two months after a jury convicted him of three charges, including second-degree murder, in the death of George Floyd. Chauvin’s attorney Eric Nelson had requested...
Law EnforcementPosted by
Los Angeles Times

Column: After Derek Chauvin, the culture of law enforcement needs to go on trial

After Friday’s sentencing of Derek Chauvin, I saw a sign that hit me pretty hard: “One down three to go.”. It was a reminder that the former police officer who received 22½ years for killing George Floyd wasn’t alone that day. A reminder that three other officers — Thomas Lane, J. Alexander Kueng and Tou Thao — are charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder and manslaughter. That Chauvin’s conviction was the easier part.
Chicago, ILPosted by
RiverBender.com

Attorney General Raoul Issues Statement Regarding Derek Chauvin Sentencing

CHICAGO – Attorney General Kwame Raoul today issued the following statement in response to the sentencing of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin. Judge Peter Cahill sentenced Chauvin to 22.5 years in prison for the murder of George Floyd. “George Floyd’s murder served as a reckoning for the nation and a catalyst that forced each of us to ask ourselves whether we have done enough to fight racism and inequality in our criminal justice system. While today’s Continue Reading
Public SafetyPosted by
The Hill

The punctuated sentence of Derek Chauvin

No one will seriously argue that the 22 ½-year sentence meted out to police officer Derek Chauvin was too harsh. After all, he was convicted of murder, and the maximum sentence under the law was 40 years in prison. Chauvin is 45 years old and will be 67 if he serves out his full sentence.
Public SafetyPosted by
The Free Press - TFP

REPORT: Prison Sentencing For Derek Chauvin May Not Be Done Yet

Derek Chauvin has reportedly closed in on a potential plea deal with federal prosecutors, multiple anonymous sources told a local CBS affiliate Monday. Chauvin, a former Minneapolis police officer, was sentenced Friday to 22.5 years in prison for the murder of George Floyd. Chauvin faces life in prison for federal civil rights charges, but a plea deal would reduce the sentence to 20-25 years, the sources told CBS Minnesota.
Ottumwa, IAktvo.com

Judge denies Ottumwa man's request for conviction relief

OTTUMWA, Iowa — A southeast Iowa man who pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter in 2016 has had his application for post-conviction relief denied. Last month, Judge Shawn Showers denied Dustin McDanel's request, ruling that he had failed to show sufficient evidence that the plea was involuntary. McDanel, of Ottumwa, was...
Baldwin County, GAUnion-Recorder

Judge denies death row inmate a new trial

Ocmulgee Judicial Circuit Superior Court Chief Judge Brenda H.Trammell has denied a request from Georgia death row inmate Brian Duane Brookins for a new trial in the 2005 shooting deaths of his estranged wife and her 15-year-old daughter. The double-murder happened in Baldwin County. Brookins had sought a new trial...
Minneapolis, MNMinneapolis Star Tribune

Readers Write: Derek Chauvin's sentence, policing and the Legislature, police unions

What is the goal of imprisonment in this country? It is to punish and rehabilitate. In the case of Derek Chauvin, he will be punished for his violence against another human being, and rightfully so ("Chauvin term is 22.5 years," front page, June 26). Rehabilitation, however, will remain a question mark. Chauvin will also continue to be restricted to a form of solitary confinement while occasionally being allowed inside a courtroom for upcoming appeals. So far, he has kept his sanity throughout this horrendous, self-inflicted ordeal. Due to possible threats on his life he will remain in isolation for months and years, making his life pure torture. Consequently, severe mental illness is the probable outcome and a justifiable punishment for killing a local citizen ... I suppose. Sadly, George Floyd's family, Derek Chauvin, and of course, taxpayers are all the losers here because of Chauvin's despicable act. Case closed.

Comments / 0

Community Policy