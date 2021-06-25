Judge Cahill denies Derek Chauvin’s request for a new trial just hours before sentencing hearing
A Minnesota judge Friday rejected a request for a new trial for former Minneapolis cop Derek Chauvin in the killing of George Floyd. In a brief order Thursday evening, Judge Peter Cahill wrote that Chauvin had failed to show that he was deprived of his constitutional right to a fair trial, either through the court abusing its discretion in supervising the trial or the state engaging in prosecutorial misconduct.www.ptnewsnetwork.com