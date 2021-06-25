Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Trailer for Apple TV+ Comedy ‘Schmigadoon!’, Comedy Premieres July 16

By Charlotte Henry
Mac Observer
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe trailer for Apple TV+ comedy series Schmigadoon! dropped Friday. The first two episodes will air on July 16, with subsequent episodes becoming available each following Friday. It stars Cecily Strong and Keegan Michael-Key as a couple who go on a backpacking trip to try and fix their relationship, Instead, they up in a magical town living in a 1940s musical and must find “true love” in order to leave. Alan Cumming, Kristin Chenoweth, Aaron Tveit, Dove Cameron, Ariana DeBose, Fred Armisen, Jaime Camil, Jane Krakowski and Ann Harada also star.

www.macobserver.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alan Cumming
Person
Jaime Camil
Person
Ann Harada
Person
Kristin Chenoweth
Person
Cecily Strong
Person
Fred Armisen
Person
Dove Cameron
Person
Jane Krakowski
Person
Ariana Debose
Person
Aaron Tveit
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Comedy Series#Apple Tv Comedy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Apple TV
News Break
Apple
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
Related
CelebritiesETOnline.com

Cecily Strong Talks Future on 'SNL' and Working on the Musical Comedy 'Schmigadoon!' (Exclusive)

Fresh off season 46 of Saturday Night Live, Cecily Strong is starring in her first original series, a musical comedy titled Schmigadoon! While the actor has made a number of appearances on everything from Great News to Superstore, the Apple TV+ project marks the first time the longtime and Emmy-nominated SNL performer is stepping out on her own as the lead, playing one-half of a couple who gets stuck in a 1940s musical town during a backpacking trip to save their relationship.
TV SeriesPosted by
Variety

Joel Kim Booster Joins Maya Rudolph Comedy Series at Apple

Joel Kim Booster has joined the upcoming Maya Rudolph-led comedy series at Apple. The untitled series follows Molly (Rudolph), a woman whose seemingly perfect life is upended after her husband leaves her with nothing but 87 billion dollars. Booster will play the role of Nicholas, Molly’s loyal assistant. Along with Booster and Rudolph, “Pose” alum Mj Rodriguez will also star in the series.
TV SeriesDaily Beast

How ‘Mythic Quest’ Became One of TV’s Best Comedies

The Apple TV+ comedy Mythic Quest loves a good backstory. So, it seems only fair that it gets one of its own. About 22 minutes into the pilot episode, there’s a pivotal moment between the show’s two main characters: Poppy Li (Charlotte Nicdao) and Ian Grimm (Rob McElhenney). Poppy walks into Ian’s (pronounced Eye-an) office after a long day of arguing about a shovel Poppy wants added to the game’s new expansion. She proceeds to compare their relationship to that of a brilliant painter and his favorite brush. “I’m just, like, some tool that you use to create your masterpiece,” Poppy says.
TV SeriesFirst Showing

Trapped in a Musical Town - Apple's 'Schmigadoon!' Series Trailer

"We're smart, we found our way out of Ikea. We'll find our way out of here." Apple has released an official trailer for Schmigadoon!, a wacky fun musical comedy series debuting this July on the streaming service. In this parody of 1940s musicals, backpacking couple Melissa and Josh get trapped in "Schmigadoon", a magical town filled with singing and dancing townspeople, and learn they can’t leave without finding true love—which they thought they already had. This is a clever concept, and it's going to be so amusing to see them play with this as a series! All of the episodes are directed by Barry Sonnenfeld, only adding to the potential for this to be incredible. Schmigadoon! stars Cecily Strong and Keegan-Michael Key as the couple Melissa & Josh, who come across the wonderfully talented Fred Armisen, Dove Cameron, Jaime Camil, Kristin Chenoweth, Alan Cumming, Ariana DeBose, Ann Harada, Jane Krakowski, and Aaron Tveit. As goofy as this whole setup is, this actually looks like amusing and east to enjoy musical fun.
TV & Videosflickeringmyth.com

Apple TV+ shares new trailer for Foundation

Apple TV+ have released a trailer for Foundation, the upcoming sci-fi drama based on Isaac Asimov’s award-winning novels. Starring Jared Harris Lee Pace, Lou Llobell, Leah Harvey, Laura Birn, Terrence Mann, Cassian Bilton and Alfred Enoch, the series chronicles the stories of four individuals transcending space and time as they overcome events that will ultimately determine the fate of humanity; watch it below…
TV SeriesInverse

Mythic Quest Season 3 release date, plot, trailer, cast, for the Apple TV comedy

How many butt holes do you think Pootie Shoe would give Mythic Quest Season 2? I want to say: Five out of five. Arguably one of the most underrated TV comedies of the streaming age, Mythic Quest has wrapped an incredible second season on Apple TV+. With the creators logged off (for now), many questions remain unanswered about what’s next for Ian, Poppy, and the rest of the overworked employees at Mythic Quest HQ. But will there be a third season of Mythic Quest?
TV & VideosMac Observer

Foundation will Premiere on Apple TV+ on September 24

The forthcoming Apple TV+ sci-fi series Foundation will premiere on September 24, it was announced on Monday. The first three episodes of the 10-episode season will land on that day, with one new episode being released every Friday after that. Feature Film Not ‘Big Enough’. Foundation on Apple TV+ will...
TV & Videosflickeringmyth.com

First trailer for Sandra Oh’s Netflix comedy The Chair

Netflix has debuted a sneak peek at the brand new half-hour comedy series The Chair, which is written by Amanda Peet (Dirty John) and stars Emmy-nominated Sandra Oh (Killing Eve) as a newly appointed head of the English department at a prestigious college; check out the teaser below…. The Chair...
TV & Videosithinkdiff.com

New Apple TV+ docuseries ‘Watch the Sound with Mark Ronson’ will premiere on July 30

New Apple TV+ documentary series dedicated to the creative process of musical innovation ‘Watch the Sound with Mark Ronson’ will premiere on July 30, 2021, worldwide. Produced by Oscar and Grammy award-winning producer and artist, Mark Ronson, the new docuseries will explore the “intersection of technology and musical innovation with his heroes and fellow hitmakers—including Paul McCartney, DJ Premier, Charli XCX, Dave Grohl, and Questlove.”
TV Seriesimore.com

Joel Kim Booster signs on for an unannounced Apple TV+ comedy

Apple TV+ has reportedly signed Joel Kim Booster to a new comedy series. The show will also feature Maya Rudolph and carries the working title Loot. While the series is yet to get a proper name, its working title is Loot, Variety goes on to say. Alan Yang and Matt...
California StateSFGate

Victoria Justice, Joel McHale Starring in Comedy 'California King' (EXCLUSIVE)

Victoria Justice and Joel McHale have joined the cast of “California King,” a comedy that mixes together a story of friendship, mattresses and a kidnapping gone terribly wrong. The Glickmania, Bombo and Vanishing Angle film is the feature directorial and writing debut of Eli Stern. It co-stars Travis Bennett (“Dave”) and Jimmy Tatro (“Home Economics”).
TV & VideosDecider

‘Schmigadoon’ Review: Apple TV+’s Love Letter to Musicals is Your Summer Comedy Obsession

I know the exact moment I fell in love with Apple TV+‘s new musical comedy series Schmigadoon!. About halfway through the first episode, Cecily Strong‘s Melissa decides to explore the strange, theatrical town of Schmigadoon on her own. Her boyfriend Josh (Keegan-Michael Key) is passed out asleep in his quaint little bed in the Schmigadoon inn and she finds herself alone with the town rapscallion Danny Bailey (Aaron Tveit). Their small talk soon turns into a hilarious pastiche of classic Rodgers and Hammerstein flirtation songs with Danny singing he won’t fall for Melissa. She thinks it’s all a performance designed for tourists — quipping that he needs a better agent — but eventually he takes her in his arms. The juxtaposition of Tveit earnestly singing his heart out and Strong’s discomfort written on her face made me howl. And I simply couldn’t stop laughing after that. Schmigadoon! is joy incarnate.
MoviesA.V. Club

Apple TV Plus’ Schmigadoon! offers grand musical numbers but squanders its cast

There’s a duality to splashy Broadway-style musicals that garner almost equal shares of love and hate. For many, musicals are universes where conflicts arise and conclude with enviable ease, and sweeping melodies are conduits for otherwise complex expression. Whether the story ends with hope or tragedy, impactful musicals have the ability to emotionally rock audiences and offer worlds where one can truly escape or feel inspired. That said, there’s also a very vocal population that will attest, sometimes fairly, to the genre’s inherent absurdity. After all, where else can predictable character archetypes reign and large groups of strangers digress into coordinated dance troupes who sing through their issues? Even the biggest Broadway devotee can set aside their love for a moment to recognize when something is ripe for parody.
Moviesdigitalspy.com

First trailer for The Good Place and Community stars' new comedy

The Good Place favourite Kristen Bell has a new crime caper on the horizon titled Queenpins, and now we have our first trailer. Also featuring a powerful supporting cast in Kirby Howell-Baptiste (Killing Eve), Joel McHale (Community), Paul Walter Hauser (Cruella) and Vince Vaughn (Freaky), this upcoming movie is inspired by real events.

Comments / 0

Community Policy