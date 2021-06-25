One star shining brightest for red-hot Yanks

The Yankees finished the short season of 2020 six games over .500 and in second place in the American League East. They go into this weekend’s series at Fenway Park at six games over .500, and in third place in the American League East. But they have won seven of their last nine games, and finally seem to be making their move. About time. It is actually past time for them to get back to the top of the division, one they have only won twice in the last decade.