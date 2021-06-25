Cancel
Squirrel Flower Weathers the Storm on ‘Planet (i)’

By Angie Martoccio
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 15 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Last year, on the heels of her debut I Was Born Swimming, Ella Williams spoke about one of the four elements. “I’d say my relationship with water is one of being in awe and being terrified by the power of it,” she said. “The power of there being too much of it, and also of there being none, in relation to climate change.”

MusicPosted by
Pitchfork

Planet (i)

Ella Williams was writing tender songs about freeways and driving long before a certain No. 1 hit about a driver’s license came along. Williams, a 24-year-old songwriter who records under the name Squirrel Flower, filled her debut, 2020’s I Was Born Swimming, with meditations on interstates, headlights, and ambiguous lovers who carry her inside when she’s fallen asleep on the road. The follow-up, Planet (i), features songs like “Iowa 146,” “Flames and Flat Tires,” and the uncharacteristically anthemic “Roadkill,” which uses backseat driving (“Slow down/Don’t want to risk the roadkill”) as a metaphor for the nagging weight of imposter syndrome. If automobile companies threw money at indie-rock songwriters the way fashion brands woo influencers, Williams would surely be on their list.
New York City, NYPosted by
BobVila

10 Fall Flowers That Are Hardy in Cold Weather

Although many annuals—such as cosmos, dahlia, zinnia, and others—will bloom until late autumn if the weather remains warm, some of them curl up and die at the first sign of frost. But to keep your garden interesting and colorful, you want at least a few fall flowers that can tolerate freezing temperatures and come back for more.
Environmentfox4kc.com

Joe’s Weather Blog: Raging line of storms whimpers into KC (SAT-7/10)

After some brief heavy rains and rumbles of thunder I’m struck this morning by how a raging line of storms in the Plains can just sort of fade as soon as it gets to Topeka and into NW MO. Sure we had some rain/wind etc…nothing though too crazy for a complex that was producing 60-near 100 MPH winds as it was raging through Nebraska.
Environmentcrossroadstoday.com

Sunrise Weather (7/1) Dryer Weather Today Expected

Today: Partly cloudy with scattered rain showers. High: 91. Winds: NE 10 mph. Rain chance 30%. Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low: 74. Winds: SE 5 mph. Friday: Partly cloudy with isolated rain showers possible. High: 93. Winds: SE 10 mph. Rain chance 20%. Extended forecast: Saturday through Wednesday: Highs near 90,...
Astronomyarxiv.org

From Dust to Planets I: Planetesimal and Embryo Formation

Planet formation models begin with proto-embryos and planetesimals already fully formed, missing out a crucial step, the formation of planetesimals/proto-embryos. In this work, we include prescriptions for planetesimal and proto-embryo formation arising from pebbles becoming trapped in short-lived pressure bumps, in thermally evolving viscous discs to examine the sizes and distributions of proto-embryos and planetesimals throughout the disc. We find that planetesimal sizes increase with orbital distance, from ~10 km close to the star to hundreds of kilometres further away. Proto-embryo masses are also found to increase with orbital radius, ranging from $10^{-6} M_{\rm \oplus}$ around the iceline, to $10^{-3} M_{\rm \oplus}$ near the orbit of Pluto. We include prescriptions for pebble and planetesimal accretion to examine the masses that proto-embryos can attain. Close to the star, planetesimal accretion is efficient due to small planetesimals, whilst pebble accretion is efficient where pebble sizes are fragmentation limited, but inefficient when drift dominated due to low accretion rates before the pebble supply diminishes. Exterior to the iceline, planetesimal accretion becomes inefficient due to increasing planetesimal eccentricities, whilst pebble accretion becomes more efficient as the initial proto-embryo masses increase, allowing them to significantly grow before the pebble supply is depleted. Combining both scenarios allows for more massive proto-embryos at larger distances, since the accretion of planetesimals allows pebble accretion to become more efficient, allowing giant planet cores to form at distances upto 10 au. By including more realistic initial proto-embryo and planetesimal sizes, as well as combined accretion scenarios, should allow for a more complete understanding in the beginning to end process of how planets and planetary systems form.
Video GamesTheSixthAxis

Planet Zoo: Africa Pack has cuteness by the wheelbarrow (and a poo-pushing beetle)

Let’s be honest: Frontier have pretty much the whole park management sim genre sewn up right now. Whether you’re dealing with housing endangered snow leopards, cleaning up customer’s vomit after a go on your octuplet loop rollercoaster, or the near-constant escapades of extinct creatures chowing down on a few visitors, there’s practically something for everyone – assuming they’re interested in making heaps of virtual money while they chase smiley-face icons.
Musichotnewhiphop.com

Doja Cat Connects With Eve For "Tonight" Off Of "Planet Her (Deluxe)"

While Doja Cat holds a prestigious place among pop music's elite, she does have bars. The L.A. singer has been known to drop a few 16s that have won over hip-hop heads over her tenure in the game. On Friday, she slid through with her third studio album, Planet Her, immersing her fans into the intergalactic world she created over the course of 14 songs. However, she hasn't stopped dishing out music yet. At the wee hours of Sunday morning, she returned with the deluxe edition of the project that boasts an additional five tracks.
visitfairfieldcounty.org

Rock Mill Days (Weather Permitting)

Wednesdays & Saturdays 11:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m. Come see this amazing piece of history and enjoy its beautiful setting! Standing 90’ above the gorge of Hocking River Falls is Rock Mill, a restored 1824 gristmill. In 1905, it closed for business and fell into disrepair. After a decade-long restoration effort ending in 2017, it roared to life and milled grain again for the first time in over 100 years!
Astronomyarxiv.org

Detailed Abundances of Planet-Hosting Open Clusters. The Praesepe (Beehive) Cluster

It is not yet fully understood how planet formation affects the properties of host stars, in or out of a cluster; however, abundance trends can help us understand these processes. We present a detailed chemical abundance analysis of six stars in Praesepe, a planet-hosting open cluster. Pr0201 is known to host a close-in (period of 4.4 days) giant planet (mass of 0.54$\rm M_{\rm{J}}$), while the other five cluster members in our sample (Pr0133, Pr0081, Pr0208, Pr0051, and Pr0076) have no detected planets according to RV measurements. Using high-resolution, high signal-to-noise echelle spectra obtained with Keck/HIRES and a novel approach to equivalent width measurements (XSpect-EW), we derived abundances of up to 20 elements spanning a range of condensation temperatures (Tc). We find a mean cluster metallicity of [Fe/H] = +0.21$\pm$0.02 dex, in agreement with most previous determinations. We find most of our elements show a [X/Fe] scatter of $\sim$0.02-0.03 dex and conclude that our stellar sample is chemically homogeneous. The Tc slope for the cluster mean abundances is consistent with zero and none of the stars in our sample exhibit individually a statistically significant Tc slope. Using a planet engulfment model, we find that the planet-host, Pr0201, shows no evidence of significant enrichment in its refractory elements when compared to the cluster mean that would be consistent with a planetary accretion scenario.
Florida Statethemeparktourist.com

Tropical Storm Elsa Impacts Florida Theme Parks (Updated)

Tropical Storm Elsa is working its way through Florida and as its effects are expected to be felt throughout Central Florida, theme parks are taking action to protect both guests and employees. Here is an updated list of all the impacts to regular operations thus far:. Walt Disney World has...
Montclair, NJPosted by
Montclair Local

Favorite flowers, season by season (Gardening for Life)

In my years as a gardener, I have learned the importance of the seasonal gardening cycle. Early on I adopted the approach of working with rather than against nature. Don’t waste time and resources with plants that are not appropriate for your location. Plants, like humans, have differing needs, and requirements for soil nutrients, water and sunlight vary.
MusicPosted by
Rolling Stone

The Black Crowes Play ‘She Talks to Angels’ in New ‘Brothers of a Feather’ Concert Film

Brothers Chris Robinson and Rich Robinson were gearing up for the Black Crowes’ 2020 reunion tour and the celebration of the band’s 1990 debut Shake Your Money Maker when the pandemic hit. While the full-band tour was delayed until this summer — it kicks off July 20th in Nashville — the Robinsons did sneak in an acoustic duo club tour. On Friday, the siblings announced a new concert film that captures one of the shows on the stripped-down run.
MusicRolling Stone

Reintroducing Allday

When Tom Gaynor returned to Melbourne after a two-year stint in LA, he was blindly unaware of three things: that a global pandemic would keep him homebound, that he would meet a brand new love, and that the rap album he was working on would turn into a guitar-driven collection of playful romanticism.
MusicPosted by
Rolling Stone

St. Lenox’s American Songs

Twenty-five years ago, Andrew Choi had a small revelation. He was attending a funeral for the mother of a Sunday-school teacher, and, as a young Juilliard-trained violinist, he had been asked to perform. For the somber occasion, Choi selected a Bach adagio — “the most depressing piece of music I could possibly play,” he says now. But as he played, he looked over and realized that the teacher, despite having just lost her mother, was smiling.

