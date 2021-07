Where will Riot’s new champion Akshan fit in the current meta?. We’re only a few weeks away from the release of Akshan in the next patch, so let’s take a moment to speculate what roles will suit Riot’s new marksman the best. It’s clear from his move set that this champion is a marksman and as such will likely be a big damage threat, sorry support mains. But his utility may help him in multiple roles where he could end up a really viable flex pick depending on the team’s need.