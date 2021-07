SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) still looks like good value here now that it is public, which allowed it to receive $1.91 billion in additional cash. Moreover, on May 24, the company produced its 10-Q filing, and on May 31 it sent out an investor presentation. (For some odd reason, the company did not produce an actual earnings release, just a slide presentation.) Nevertheless, SOFI stock is still worth between $23.91 and $27.80.