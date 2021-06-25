Pohligs serve as grand marshals during the Vikingland Band Festival

Kathleen and Bruce Pohlig have the unique honor of serving as the grand marshals of the Vikingland Band Festival not just for one, but for two years. Chosen in 2020 for the 36th annual festival, they never got their chance to serve, as the festival was canceled because of the pandemic. However, they are getting a second chance, as the Vikingland Band Festival is set for Sunday, June 27. The bands will march through downtown Alexandria starting at 1:30 p.m.