Video Games

Mario Golf: Super Rush Now Available

hardcoregamer.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTee up for a blast of excitement with the launch of Mario Golf: Super Rush. The latest in the Mario Golf series is now available on the Nintendo Switch and a new trailer with some cinematic vibes has been posted. With narration of an epic fantasy story, footage of various...

hardcoregamer.com
Video GamesGamespot

Goodwill Auctions Off Super-Rare Atari Game For Over $10,000

One person's trash is another person's treasure, and Goodwill North Central Texas certainly demonstrated that when an employee discovered an extremely rare video game in its inventory. The organization managed to sell the game on its website for more than $10,000, with the proceeds going toward free job placement and training for underprivileged individuals.
Tennisnintendoeverything.com

[Review] Mario Golf: Super Rush

Mario and sports have had a symbiotic relationship since the early days of the NES, giving people at home arcade twists on the classic physical games of skill. Outings in the likes of golf, tennis, soccer/football, baseball, and all the way to the Olympics have seen Nintendo’s all-star roster challenge each other in a variety of ways on virtually every platform. Mario Golf: Super Rush now sees Nintendo’s first golf outing since World Tour on 3DS back in 2013 and brings with it a slew of new features that make it arguably one of the best entries in all of the Mario sports series. Super Rush features not only a return to form, but refreshing gameplay thanks to its multiple modes and new takes on golf between Speed Golf and Battle Golf.
Video Gamesgeekculture.co

Geek Review – Mario Golf: Super Rush

Judging from the name itself, players already know they are in for a different kind of golfing experience when they boot up Mario Golf: Super Rush, Nintendo’s latest foray into the sporting world of golf. Unlike Mario Kart or Mario Tennis, this is not just the activity adorned with a coat of Mario paint as Mario Golf: Super Rush essentially turns golf on its head and into a frenetic race full of battles, special abilities, and chaotic fun.
Video Gamesnoisypixel.net

Roguelike Adventure ‘Crown Trick’ Reveals PS4 and Xbox One Release Date; Update Adds New Dungeon to Switch Available Now

Team17 revealed that the NExT Studios-developed roguelike dungeon-crawler, Crown Trick, will launch on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on August 31, 2021. Additionally, the publisher revealed that Nintendo Switch players can download the free Requiem of Elements update now which adds a new endless games mode for players to test their abilities. The DLC is already available on the PC version and also contains new weapons, relics, Familiars, skills, and achievements.
Video Gameshardcoregamer.com

Sifu Shows Off Aging Mechanics, Reveals New Release Window

Sloclap’s upcoming Kung Fu brawler Sifu had a notable trailer less than a month ago, featuring our protagonist as they fought their way through an area known as the Club, with some appropriate high-energy tunes. However, it turns out that was just just part one of things, as a gameplay trailer acting as part two was revealed during the recent State of Play presentation. As seen below, we have more club action again (with the club apparently and appropriately also hosting an underground fight club), but this time the focus is on the game’s aging mechanic, which provides a notable wrinkle when it comes to things.
Video Gameshardcoregamer.com

Latest Sonic Colors Ultimate Trailer Highlights New Features

Back in May, SEGA revealed that the 2010 title Sonic Colors would be receiving a remaster that would upgrade the presentation of the game, boasting a 4K 60 FPS performance on most (but not all) platforms. Now, developer Blind Squirrel Entertainment has shared a deeper look at the additional new...
Video Gameshardcoregamer.com

Popular VR Game Gets Sequel with Moss: Book II

During Sony’s State of Play today, Polyarc released a trailer for the sequel to the best selling VR adventure title. Moss: Book II will have you playing with the lovable mouse, Quill, as it will be releasing on PSVR. It builds on the original story after rescuing her uncle Argus, Quill has a revelation that she is being hunted by a winged tyrant within the hexed castle where she rescued her uncle.
Video Gameshardcoregamer.com

JETT: The Far Shore Gets Its First Gameplay Trailer

JETT: The Far Shore was one of the first notable new titles revealed last year as part of the PS5’s initial game reveals, but after that, things seem to have dried up a bit for Superbrothers A/V and Pine Scented Software’s interstellar open-world adventure. Up until now, though, when JETT re-emerged as part of the latest State of Play presentation. And it did so with its first full-on gameplay trailer, where Superborthers A/V Creative Director Craig D. Adams shows off a bit of what we can expect, hoping to “express our own feelings of awe when looking up at the starry sky.”
Video Gameshardcoregamer.com

Deathloop Hunts Down “The Wolf” in Latest Gameplay Showcase

Ahead of the latest State of Play presentation, there were more than a few people questioning why Deathloop – the first-person time loop action game from Arkane Lyon – would be getting a deep dive, seeing as how it had already been shown off several times before at various events. Well, with the possibility that Horizon Forbidden West could be delayed until 2022 (it is currently scheduled for a Holiday 2021 release, but it has been hinted that a delay could still happen), Deathloop could very well end up being the last big console exclusive for the PS5 this year, so it stands to reason that Sony would want to promote it heavily. Or it could just be that the game looks really impressive and deserves the attention. Whatever the reason, the latest State of Play gave us nine minutes of new gameplay as our protagonist Colt hunts down one of their eight targets, Aleksis “The Wolf” Dorsey.
Video GamesNintendo Enthusiast

Dusk Diver 2 revealed for Nintendo Switch, PS4, and PC

Taiwanese publisher Justdan International and developer Wanin Games have announced Dusk Diver 2 for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and PC via Steam, a sequel to the 2019 action game Dusk Diver. At present, there seem to be no additional details beyond a brief teaser trailer and a winter release window, though there is a Dusk Diver 2 website to keep an eye on.
Video Gamespurenintendo.com

Review: Astalon: Tears of the Earth (Nintendo Switch)

Retro 2D platformers are a dime a dozen on the Nintendo Switch. This makes sense, because a) they’re fun to play, and b) they’re perfectly suited for gaming on the go. If you find yourself in need of a new one at this present time, allow me to point you towards Astalon: Tears of the Earth.
Video Gamesgamefreaks365.com

Taito Pinball Tables Volume 1 launches for Legends Pinball, Ultimate, Gamer Pro

Taito Pinball Tables Volume 1 comes out today for Legends Pinball, Ultimate, Gamer Pro, and other AtGames arcade devices. AtGames is describing it as the “first original games created for a modern home arcade platform.” Taito Pinball Tables Volume 1 includes a four-pack of pinball tables that draw inspiration from the iconic Taito arcade classics Darius, Front Line, Rastan, and Space Invaders.
Video Gameshardcoregamer.com

Nintendo Minute Tries out some Trick Shots in The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

Not to long after Breath of the Wild released, fans of the game began trying their best to pull off crazy trick shots. This has only continued throughout the years since its release, resulting in some absolutely insane clips on social media that boggle the minds of many players. Now Kit and Krysta are giving them a go, albeit toned down quite a bit from the craziness often seen in the more popular clips. The two challenge one another to some fun trick shots, and the video is sure to include where they’re going at it so those interested can also give it a whirl themselves.
Video Gamesuploadvr.com

Bullet Hell Roguelike Mashup Yuki Launches July 22 For Oculus Quest, PC VR

The upcoming VR bullet hell and roguelike mashup Yuki is set to launch July 22 on Oculus Quest and PC VR via Steam. Pre-orders are available now on the Quest platform, with a 10% discount attached along with 48 hours early access to the game before release as well. ARVORE is the team behind the game — the studio previously released Emmy-winning immersive movie The Line and the Pixel Ripped series.
Video Gameshardcoregamer.com

Codemasters Releases F1 2021 Launch Trailer

In anticipation of F1 2021 launching next week for PlayStation 4/5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X and PC, Codemasters and EA Sports have released the launch trailer for the game. F1 2021 is the official video game of the 2021 Formula One season, which means all cars, drivers and circuits will be present in the game.

