Cash-Flow Machine Vermilion Energy Is a Buy at Current Levels

Oil prices have been soaring this year as the global economy reopened. The rise in oil has driven energy stock prices up as well. The current dip in prices and a strong outlook presents a great buying opportunity to pick up shares of Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) and EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG).Crude oil prices have risen sharply this year as demand increased significantly once global economies reopened. The United States Oil Fund (NYSE:USO), which tracks Light Sweet Crude Oil, is up 48% in 2021. The rise in oil prices helped drive prices of energy stocks up, with the SPDR Select Energy ETF (NYSE:XLE) gaining over 41% year to date.