Cash-Flow Machine Vermilion Energy Is a Buy at Current Levels

By Muslim Farooque
InvestorPlace
 16 days ago

Shares of Canadian oil and gas producer Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) stock have grown sluggishly this year, despite the impressive recovery in the broader sector. Although the company boasts strong cash flow generation and diversified production, Vermilion lagged behind its competitors in generating returns for its stockholders. Therefore, VET stock is one of the few attractive plays in the oil and gas space at this time trading at a discount to its peers.

