Maine lawmakers approved legal sports betting in the wee hours of June 18. Or did they?. At the time, media, including Sports Handle, wrote that LD 1352, which would legalize statewide mobile wagering with a tethering requirement, was being sent to Gov. Janet Mills’ office. Turns out that wasn’t exactly true. Had it been, Mills would have had 10 business days from June 18 to sign, veto or let the bill become law, and right now we’d be writing about that.