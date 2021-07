It can be tough trying to decide where to invest your money, especially when there are countless investment options out there. Investing in the stock market is a tried-and-true way to build wealth over time, but cryptocurrency has been making waves for its explosive price increases. The S&P 500 has had a phenomenal year, surging by nearly 40% over the past 12 months. The price of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), however, has skyrocketed by nearly 300% in that timeframe.