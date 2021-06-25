Livestock report

Butcher Cattle: choice colored steers, $100 to $116.50; choice colored heifers, $100 to $115; good colored steers and heifers, $90 to $110; choice Holstein steers, $90 to $115; heavy bulls, $79 to $114; heifer cows, $68 to $79; commercial utility cows, $62 to $70; thin lean cows, $10 to $50; cow/calf pairs and bred females, (2 head), $700 to $1,200. Feeder Cattle: colored feeder steers 500 pounds and under, $100 to $140; colored feeder steers 500 pounds and over, $100 to $130; colored feeder heifers 500 pounds and under, $100 to $110; colored feeder heifers 500 pounds and over, $90 to $100; Holstein feeder steers 500 pounds and under, $75 to $105; Holstein feeder steers 500 pounds and over, $70 to $100; colored feeder bulls 800 pounds and under, $65 to $117; Holstein feeder bulls 800 pounds and under, $60 to $85. Calves: heifer calves, $50 to $70; Beef calves 300 pounds and under, $100 to $65; calves 1, $75 to $120; calves 2, $75 to $100; calves 3, $25 to $75. Sheeps and Goats: lambs, $210 to $230; ewes, $65 to $150; rams, $65 to $100; goats, $75 to $280. Hogs: butcher hogs (200-299 pounds), $50 to $80; fleshy sows, $35 to $62.50; boars and stags, $5 to $15; feeder pigs, $35 (per head); (388) 1st cutting hay (per bale), $2 to $4.75; (0) 2nd and 3rd cutting hay (per bale), $2.75 to $6; (46) straw (per bale), $3 to $3.25; (0) round bales, $25.