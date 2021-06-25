John Harris ranks top Texans alternative uniform combinations | Daily Brew
On Thursday, the NFL approved a measure that got me thinking about the Texans, of course. The NFL, essentially, rescinded a rule that said that teams could only use "one helmet" during an NFL season. The rule was originally put back in place in 2013 as a safety measurement and if any of you old schoolers like me remember breaking in a football helmet, it's h-e-double hockey sticks to break in a helmet.www.houstontexans.com