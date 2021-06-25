Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Montana State

Infamous Bakery That Refused Same-Sex Couple Moves To Montana

By Mike Smith
Posted by 
94.9 KYSS FM
94.9 KYSS FM
 16 days ago
Cover picture for the article

You may remember this case back in 2013 which ended up getting national media attention, but here's a quick summary: a woman walked into a bakery in Oregon to order a wedding cake. When the bakery found out that she was marrying another woman, they refused to serve her, citing their religious beliefs. What followed was a years-long legal battle which has gone back and forth, and spurred a ton of discussion in the public about discrimination and the rights of LGBTQIA+ people.

kyssfm.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
94.9 KYSS FM

94.9 KYSS FM

Missoula, MT
1K+
Followers
4K+
Post
590K+
Views
ABOUT

94.9 KYSS plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Missoula, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ronan, MT
Local
Montana Lifestyle
Local
Montana Food & Drinks
State
Montana State
State
Oregon State
Local
Montana Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bakery#Sex#Food Drink#Lgbtqia
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Cakes
News Break
Society
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Montana StatePosted by
94.9 KYSS FM

My Cousin is Visiting Montana for the First Time, What Must He See?

Ancestry strikes again. At least when random relatives find me through the service, it's always good news. The latest find is a wonderful family in Idaho that we've never met before, and the son in his 20s, my cousin, is exploring Montana for the first time. There are all the touristy things we'll show him, but what do YOU think he should see while he's here?
Hamilton, MTPosted by
94.9 KYSS FM

Live Venues Get Federal COVID Help – Including Hamilton

The entertainment industry throughout the world was devastated by the COVID-19 pandemic. In fact, some folks are still feeling nervous about going into a theater filled with other people, vaccinated or not, for a two-hour performance. Some venues have already changed their operations, while others may not re-open. Help is on the way.
Missoula, MTPosted by
94.9 KYSS FM

When Will Missoula Get America’s Favorite Fast Food Spot?

It was pretty big news back in February when it was announced that Missoula would be getting a Chick-Fil-A. There wasn't much for details when the news broke, just that a building permit had been applied for and the location was on N. Reserve where the Pier 1 Imports building now sits empty. And nothing has really happened since that February day brought us news of the planned deliciousness to come.
Missoula, MTPosted by
94.9 KYSS FM

Rent an Ice Cream Truck for Birthdays and Events in Missoula

The ice cream truck has rolled through our neighborhood twice since we started seeing the real hot temperatures. And you can bet I'm two for two when it comes to the number I've times I've ran inside to rummage for money to spend on treats! Speaking of goodies from those traveling freezers on wheels.....do you know what item Montanans purchase more than any other when it comes to visits from the ice cream man.....or ice cream woman? Here's the answer - did you guess correctly?
Missoula, MTPosted by
94.9 KYSS FM

UPDATE: Clearwater Junction Cow Has Returned

Montana is a great state for road trips. Not only is the scenery so amazing everywhere you look. But, each community you pass thru, regardless of size, has it's quirks. Take a place like Clearwater Junction for example. Nearly all of us have driven by the iconic "MTCow" on Highway 200. It is probably one of the most recognizable roadside landmarks in Montana. And, for some Montanans, it is the only way they can properly give directions to folks driving MT 200 or Hwy 83. "Just look for the giant cow, you can't miss it."
Montana StatePosted by
94.9 KYSS FM

Could Montana Brown Trout Have a Meth Problem?

Are you running low on wacky things to worry and wonder about? Well, we got word of a dandy, especially for you Montana anglers. Angela Montana, digital editor for the Montana Outdoor Radio Show website, directed us toward an article researching the possibility that methamphetamine in the waterways may be turning trout into addicts. Brown trout can become addicted to meth when it accumulates in waterways, according to new research.
Montana StatePosted by
94.9 KYSS FM

Hiker Still Missing in Montana

Their name alone conjures up images of an intimidating and challenging climb for hikers at any experience level. Montana Search and Rescue teams continue their search for a young woman who went missing in the Beartooth Mountains north of Yellowstone Park. She is considered an experienced climber. But the days since there was any contact are mounting.
Missoula, MTPosted by
94.9 KYSS FM

Big Reward Offered for Stolen Missoula Bengal

Do you have the Nextdoor app? I didn't until our own pet went missing last year, but it's very handy for a lot of things, not just lost animals. If you're nosy like me you can stay abreast of what's happening around your neighborhood, whether is a string of thefts, to why emergency vehicles are in the 'hood, to neighbors helping each other with odd jobs or recommendations for services around town. You'll even get the occasional gardener who wants to unload their harvest on you.
Montana StatePosted by
94.9 KYSS FM

Montana Farm Tractor Holds Guinness World Record as the Largest

I saw a story the other day about a guy setting the Guinness World Record for stacking M&M's on top of each other. The new record was five. Five? I mean, they're hard to stack because of their shape.....but seeing a bunch of excitement for somebody stacking five pieces of candy seemed like a bit much. I don't know about you - but I like world records to leave me in awe of the accomplishment. Joey Chestnut eating 76 hot dogs in 10 minutes on the 4th of July? Now we're talking! Or, how about the Guinness World Record holder for the largest farm tractor? I saw over the weekend that it was on display in Kalispell.....and after poking around a bit, I saw that Montana is actually home to the giant piece of equipment.
Montana StatePosted by
94.9 KYSS FM

Bicyclist killed in early morning Montana grizzly attack

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — A Montana wildlife agency spokesperson says a grizzly bear attacked and killed a person riding a bicycle early Tuesday. Greg Lemon with Montana Fish Wildlife and Parks said the attack happened between 4 a.m. and 5 a.m. in the area of Ovando, a town of fewer than 100 people about 60 miles northwest of Helena. Lemon says a team of law enforcement and wildlife specialists has been assembled in the town to track down the bear. The identity of the victim has not been released. The attack comes after a backcountry guide was killed by a grizzly bear in April while fishing along the Yellowstone National Park border in southwestern Montana.
Montana StatePosted by
94.9 KYSS FM

Kevin Bacon’s Hilarious Montana Throwback on 4th of July

The Independence Day holiday is one of the most outdoorsy holidays of the year. Next to Memorial Day and Labor Day, tons of Americans spend their 4th of July weekends in the great outdoors. For Montanans, its all about hitting up the lake or river. Judging by the amount of boat trailers at all the local fishing access locations this past weekend. It is safe to say that there was plenty of fun to be had on our area rivers. It almost looked like they needed to put traffic lights up on the water, just to control the flow.
Montana StatePosted by
94.9 KYSS FM

Have Some Drafts and Laughs With Horses on a Montana Saturday Night

Hey, horse lovers: have we got an evening for you that combines food, music, dancing, beverages, fun for all and a great cause. Our buddy Jasmin with 1 Horse at a Time in Corvallis let us know that they are planning another fundraiser and awareness event, "An Evening With Drafts" on Saturday, July 17, from 4:00 - 10:00 p.m. More on that in a moment.
Hamilton, MTPosted by
94.9 KYSS FM

Here Comes The Smoke

Monday, a wildfire west of the Bitterroot, near Dixie, Idaho, grew to 400 acres in a short time, even with fast response by air tankers. The Dixie Fire and the smaller Summit Flat Fire both put up lots of smoke that drifted into the Bitterroot Valley south of Hamilton Monday afternoon and evening. The Dixie Fire has required a warning for the public to avoid Forest Road 222 between Dixie and Red River Ranger Station. As of Tuesday morning, there are no evacuations, yet.
Missoula, MTPosted by
94.9 KYSS FM

Multiple Missoula Dogs Missing After Holiday Weekend

This past weekend we celebrated the 245th birthday of the United States of America. For the first time in my adult life, I spent well beyond my means on fireworks. Granted, I have spent a good chunk of change on fireworks in the past. But, this year it was ridiculous. Let's just say my credit card almost melted. I was as happy as a little kid with a bag full of fire crackers. I couldn't wait to light them off on Sunday. But, other members of my family had different feelings about the massive amount of fireworks. My dog was trying his best to be brave and join the family in the light show. Eventually he just gave up and was found hiding in his kennel. We know he was not the only furry friend that is not fond of the 4th of July.

Comments / 1

Community Policy