Infamous Bakery That Refused Same-Sex Couple Moves To Montana
You may remember this case back in 2013 which ended up getting national media attention, but here's a quick summary: a woman walked into a bakery in Oregon to order a wedding cake. When the bakery found out that she was marrying another woman, they refused to serve her, citing their religious beliefs. What followed was a years-long legal battle which has gone back and forth, and spurred a ton of discussion in the public about discrimination and the rights of LGBTQIA+ people.kyssfm.com