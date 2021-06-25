Cancel
Oswego, NY

Julie Barto

Oswego County Today
Oswego County Today
 16 days ago
OSWEGO – Julie Barto, 84, of Oswego, New York, passed on June 22, 2021. Born in Bronx New York, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Mary (Donohue) Bott. Julie was a clerk for the US Postal Service in Pawling, New York. Julie loved to sing. She also enjoyed bowling and was a proud recipient of the “Big Four.” She was known for keeping a neat home, had beautiful taste and enjoyed decorating. Julie enjoyed entertaining and loved being the host to all she loved.

