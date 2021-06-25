LRC, what is it and does it work? LRC forecast for our area through Sept.

LRC....what is it? Does it work? LRC stands for Lezak Recurring Cycle. This was coined by Gary Lezak, a well known meteorologist in KC and a friend of mine. How it works is there is a pattern that sets up every fall through early winter. Each year is unique too. The pattern that sets up each fall/winter, "cycles" through throughout the rest of the year. Each year the cycle length is different. Lets say for instance this years cycle length is 46 days. Roughly the same pattern will cycle through the same area every 46 days. Gary uses this technique to forecast long range. I've been following Gary for MANY years with this technique and it's remarkable. He ACCURATELY predicted T.S. Claudette, which hit the Gulf and SE last week, all the way back in March!! The accuracy is amazing.