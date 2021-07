The Royals might be awful but Salvy keeps getting accolades Last night Salvador Perez was announced as the starter at catcher for the AL squad in the All-Star Game. Tonight Salvador Perez announced he’ll be doing even more; he’ll be participating in the Home Run Derby the night before. Ryan Heffernon will get his wish. Salvy becomes just the fourth Royals player to compete in the Home Run Derby. Mike Moustakas represented the team in 2017 on his way to hitting a then-Royals-record 38 home runs, Danny Tartabull participated in 1991, and Bo Jackson performed in 1989. Salvy will be competing against history as no Royals player has ever made it out of the first round. Jackson hit only one dinger, Tartabull hit a pair, and Moustakas launched 10 bombs in his losing effort to Miguel Sanó who went on to compete in the finals against Aaron Judge. All that’s left now is to see if any other Royals are chosen as All-Star Game alternates.