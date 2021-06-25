Saweetie, Doja Cat, and Normani Host a Bodycon Dress Convention
Nightlife is returning—but what's a lady to wear out on the town? Well, the release party for Doja Cat's third album Planet Her last night in Los Angeles offered plenty of inspiration—all of which played on some recurring themes. Saweetie, Chlöe Bailey, Normani, Bebe Rexha, actress Ryan Destiny, and Doja herself all arrived in various iterations of the '90s throwback, bodycon, and sheer trends. To borrow a phrase from Saweetie, the outfits were all something fun, something for the summertime, something for the girls to go out and party in.