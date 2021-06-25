Local Roundup: Results from June 24

Chandronnait (Robins) named Northeast-10 Hall of Famer. Bow native Amber (Chandronnait) Robins, who was the first women’s tennis player to be inducted into the SNHU Athletic Hall of Fame back in 2017, is now the first woman in school history to be enshrined in the NE-10 Hall of Fame. Chandronnait was a three-year member of the women’s tennis program from 2008-11, helping her teams capture a pair of Northeast-10 titles during that span. She was a three-time NE-10 Player of the Year, in addition to earning NE-10 All-Conference First Team honors three times in singles and twice in doubles. Chandronnait was a stellar 73-5 in singles play during her career, including a remarkable 54-1 out of the No. 1 spot and a perfect 38-0 in NE-10 action. Chandronnait, who was also 54-12 in doubles play, with a 51-9 mark at the top flight, is the program’s all-time leader in both singles (.936) and doubles (.818) winning percentage and ranks second in singles victories. In addition to helping the team to a 50-10 mark during her three years, she also garnered three ITA East Region singles championships.