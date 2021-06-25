Fargo Public Library to Host Virtual Origami Events
(Fargo, ND) -- Children are invited to learn about origami and traditional Japanese culture when the Fargo Public Library hosts two online video presentations by award-winning magician and storyteller Yasu Ishida as part of the library's Summer Reading Challenge event series. No registration is required to view Ishida's presentations; however, they will only be available for viewing Monday, June 28th – Saturday, July 3rd, on the Library's website.