Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

La Samaritaine Department Store in Paris Is Gloriously Restored

By Lloyd Alter
Tree Hugger
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the article"The greenest building is the one already standing" is a Treehugger mantra, and we often refer to a graph made by the World Green Building Council that lays out the greenest strategies for building, starting with "build nothing-explore alternatives" with the second-best strategy being "build Less-maximize use of existing assets." And existing assets have never been maximized and less has never been more than in the renovation and reinvention of La Samaritaine department store in Paris.

www.treehugger.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Louis Vuitton
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Deco#Restaurants#Pritzker#Japanese#Eiffel#Lvmh#Parisians#Dfs#French#Italian#Seine
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Architecture
News Break
Depth-first search
News Break
Economy
Place
Europe
News Break
Arts
Related
ArtsArchDaily

Off-White Flagship Store Paris / AMO

Text description provided by the architects. Two blocks away from Place Vendôme, Off-White Paris occupies a 19th-century corner building at the intersection of Rue de Castiglione and Rue du Mont Thabor. The space combines Parisian elegance with industrial rawness, rethinking Parisian high-end retail. A courtyard, a gallery, and a market extend over three floors, gradually revealing to the visitor Off-White’s diverse identity.
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

Paris to quit Franco-German MAWS defence programme, La Tribune says

PARIS (Reuters) -Paris is about to leave the Franco-German Maritime Airborne Warfare System (MAWS) defence procurement programme, online newspaper La Tribune reported on Wednesday, following Germany’s decision to buy maritime patrol aircraft from Boeing. Germany’s defence ministry said at the end of June that it would buy five Boeing P-8A...
investing.com

Activists spray black paint over Arnault's La Samaritaine store

PARIS (Reuters) - Activists from social justice organisation Attac on Saturday unfurled a giant banner over the headquarters of French luxury group LVMH (PA:LVMH) and sprayed black paint on the storefront of its newly revamped La Samaritaine department store in Paris to protest the growing inequality during the pandemic. The...
Interior DesignDesign Week

Interiors inspiration: Design Week’s pick of “theatrical” spaces

From a wine bar office space, to Miami in London, these dramatic interiors have caught our eye this month. Samsen wine bar and workspace, by Note Design Studio. It’s not just a practical resource but an employee perk, says Note Design Studio of its latest interiors project. The team has developed a workspace with a difference for Swedish digital tech consultancy Samsen by integrating a wine bar.
Interior DesignTree Hugger

Redesigned Urban Loft Has a Hidden Multifunctional 'Box-Bed'

Whether it's Paris, Sydney, or New York, major metropolises around the globe have an existing stock of older buildings that could very well be preserved and rehabilitated for new housing, which presents a lesser environmental impact compared to demolishing them and building from scratch. The added bonus to this strategy is that this will also preserve the unique historical character of many neighborhoods, besides the fact that older buildings are often more loveable, durable, adaptable, and frugal.
New York City, NYhypebeast.com

Louis Vuitton Debuts Virgil Abloh's FW21 Collection in NYC Residency

Ever since the Fall/Winter 2021 “Ebonics / Snake Oil / The Black Box / Mirror, Mirror” collection debuted on the runway back in January, there has been a huge amount of build-up online and IRL — even from Virgil Abloh himself who created the video Monologue 6. Now, LV has developed a pop-up residency in SoHo, New York, where the pre-launch of the FW21 collection can be seen and shopped.
Stillwater, OKStillwater News-Press

KAMEOKA CORNER: Japanese department stores

In the not-too-distant future department stores may disappear in this country due, in part to online shopping. However, in some countries large department stores have never been particularly popular. In France and probably other European countries, boutiques have for many years been much more popular. The history of department stores,...
Interior DesignInterior Design

Sight Unseen Anoints Independent Designers for 1stDibs Sale

After the pandemic shelved their annual design fair two years in a row, online design magazine. launches a collection of fresh work by an international group of independent designers for sale exclusively on 1stDibs. The curated collection of furniture and accessories hails from 16 talents located across North America and Europe.
Home & GardenDesign Milk

F5: What Two Careers Led Anna Zaoui to Co-Found The Invisible Collection?

A former reinsurance risk specialist turned homemaker turned entrepreneur, Anna Zaoui is passionate about contemporary art and Pierre Chareau (she lives in an apartment designed by the French architect!). An art collector and patron of the arts, Anna is a council member of several institutions, including the International Council of the Design Museum in London and the Hayward Gallery. Her Moroccan roots and French upbringing inform her taste, which she describes as classic with an edge. A tireless traveller, Anna spends her time between London and New York, always on the hunt for up-and-coming artists and working with world-renowned interior architects.
Interior Designhomeadore.com

Gentlemen’s Apartment by Open Ad Architects

Gentlemen’s Apartment is a luxury home located in Riga, Latvia, designed in 2021 by Open Ad Architects. Located in an ornate Art Nouveau building in central Riga, the apartment spans across its top two floors, which include an adapted attic. We took on its complete transformation from floor plan to furniture and fixtures. The location, history of the building and the client’s lifestyle inspired us to create an apartment that combines the old and new, and makes use of playful yet elegant contrasts.
BicyclesTree Hugger

Finnish Library Loans Out E-Cargo Bikes for Free

When it comes to removing barriers to adoptions for e-bikes and cargo bikes, rental schemes and/or incentives toward purchasing play a big part. After all, with a sticker price that’s often upwards of thousands of dollars—and a form factor that many people are not familiar with—it is asking a lot for families and/or businesses to take a risk and invest in one of these machines, especially if they are not yet able or willing to go without a car.
Interior DesignTree Hugger

Strawbale Meeting Room Is a Testbed for Low Carbon Design

The building industry faces a daunting challenge if it is going to meet the targets of the Paris Accord, including cutting carbon emissions, both operating and upfront, to zero by 2050. There's a hierarchy, an order they have to follow, as laid out in the recent report by the World Business Council for Sustainable Development (WBCSD):﻿﻿
Interior DesignWallpaper*

New furniture collection celebrates Vladimir Kagan

Holly Hunt and Vladimir Kagan Design Group present a new ten-piece collection of furniture designs by the late designer Vladimir Kagan, exploring the recurring themes of his work between the 1940s and 1980s. Curated by Chris Eitel, director of design and production at Vladimir Kagan Design Group (and former protégé of the late designer), the collection features faithful reproduction, preserving the designer’s legacy with minimal functional or material adjustments.
Miami Beach, FLartforum.com

Art Basel Miami Beach to Lose Director, Open a Day Early

Noah Horowitz, Art Basel’s director of the Americas and the overseer of its Miami Beach iteration, is unexpectedly departing the organization at the end of August, having tendered his resignation July 2, according to Artnet News, which broke the story. Art Basel confirmed the departure in a statement, noting that Horowitz, who has held his post for six years, was leaving “to pursue other opportunities.”
Sister Bay, WIDoor County Pulse

Channeling Monet: Brigitte Kozma surrounds herself with living art and inspiration

When you step out the back door of the Mill Road Gallery in Sister Bay, you can see Brigitte Kozma’s love for Claude Monet’s garden at Giverny in France reflected in her surroundings. In the width of the gallery and her home, she has densely planted flowers and trees, added three gurgling water features, and erected a small replica of Monet’s Japanese-style bridge.

Comments / 0

Community Policy